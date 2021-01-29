Global Water-borne Epoxy Resins market Growing Demand, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast Outlook 2023

Water-borne epoxy resins are used for various end-uses such as in alkyds, dispersible paints, and others to impart corrosion and abrasion resistance to the product. It provides significant properties such as excellent performance, efficiency, and durable nature to the finished material. Moreover, they provide versatility and reliability to the product.

The global water-borne epoxy resins market has been driven by the range of its application in various uses such as construction, textiles, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the coating sub-segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to its extensive use in heavy end-use industries.

Market Segmentation:

The global water-borne epoxy resins market is segregated into the type, application and end-use. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high molecular weight, and low molecular weight segments. On the basis of the application, the market is classified into coatings, adhesives, and composites segments. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into construction, textiles, automotive, furniture, packaging, and others

Request for a sample of this research report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5334

Market Scenario:

The low-molecular weight epoxy resins is the leading type in the market on account of its easy use and recyclability features offered by the product. These coatings provide enhanced performance, and efficiency to the product.

Coatings is the widely used material in end-use industries due to its growing use in latex paints, colloidal paint, and others.

Construction is the leading segment of application in the market and is anticipated to observe a higher CAGR due to extensive use of water-based products because of their ecofriendly properties as well as to impart long life to the product.

Regional Analysis:

The global water-borne epoxy resins market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to rising demand for the product in various applications. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this region. The North American region is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico owing to the increasing demand for the product in paints & coatings, automotive, construction, and other systems. The enactment of new rules and regulations set by the European Union has driven the manufacturers to use eco-friendly materials in end-use industries. Moreover, it is projected that the advancing research & development of water-borne epoxy resins in the market has propelled this region to witness a good growth in Germany, the U.K, and Italy.

The Middle East & Africa is estimated to observe a significant growth due to an increased consumption of epoxy coat and floor paint in end-use industries. Additionally, the growing demand for solvent free products in automotive, chemical, polymer, and other industries is projected to boost the market in the Latin American region.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players functioning in the global water-borne epoxy resins market are Hexion (U.S.), Allnex GmbH (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD (South Korea), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand) Ltd.(Thailand), Olin Corporation (Germany), and Reichhold LLC (U.S.), among others.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]

Read More Article :

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/global-monocalcium-phosphate-market-size-share-growth-trends-revenue-top-companies-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2022/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/09/global-paint-pigments-market-2022-growth-trends-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/09/global-para-xylene-market-analysis-industry-analysis-investment-feasibility-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2016-2022/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/global-pyridine-market-information-2016-trends-growth-demand-opportunities-amp-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-market-planning-and-recovery-analysis/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/09/glycidyl-methacrylate-global-market-trends-growth-demand-opportunities-amp-forecast-to-2027-expected-to-reach-7-503-0-million-by-2027-to-cagr-5-91-global-research-future-inc/

https://primefeed.in/