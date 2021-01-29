Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market – Global Demand, Sales,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Consumption and Forecasts to 2023

Hybrid Fibre coaxial is one of the leading Fibre optic technologies in broadband communication that uses a combination of optical Fibre and coaxial cable. The major advantage of using Hybrid Fibre Coaxial is for enterprise video conferencing, telepjhony, voice transfer, and data services. The factors that drive the hybrid Fibre coaxial market is the highly cost efficient HFC cables that are used in industries as well as residential complexes. Moreover, with the increasing trend of internet of things (IoT), the need for high bandwidth for internet is increasing which is helping the HFC market to grow.

Key Players

The key players in the hybrid Fibre coaxial market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Nokia Networks (Finland), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Technicolor SA (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Ciena Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Infinera Corp (US), Finisar Corporation (US), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (US).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the hybrid Fibre coaxial market. These include ARRIS International plc (US), Commscope Holding Company Inc (US), PCT International Inc (US), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong), Vecima Networks Inc (Canada), Bentley Systems Incorporated (US), Technetix (UK), BKtel communications GmbH (Germany), C-COR Broadband (Australia), Comcast Corporation (US), Teleste Oyj (Finland), Vodafone Group plc (UK), Verizon Wireless (US) and others.

Regional Analysis

The market for hybrid Fibre coaxial is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of unified communication and collaboration market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America dominated the hybrid Fibre coaxial market in 2017 owing to the increased deployment of Fibre optic cables and growing advancement in optical networks. Asia Pacific on the other hand is leading region in terms of original equipment manufacturers and has a major concentration of electronic component manufacturing companies. Moreover, the rapid economic change factors in India and China are likely to boost the market growth. Additionally, government initiatives to enhance optical network, and adoption of data centers is expected to show a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

