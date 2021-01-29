Laser Scanners Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Analysis, COVID 19 Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges with Focus on Top Players, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The Laser Scanners are increasingly being deployed in the healthcare, automotive, and pharmaceutical industry. The Building and Construction segment has highest market size in the current market scenario. Majority factors that contribute the market growth is the increasing need for safety and security concerns across various industry verticals. The stationary scanners are mainly being deployed in building and construction and automotive verticals. The mobile scanners are usually being installed by the government and defence vertical.

Regional Analysis

The market for laser scanner is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of laser scanner market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. Further to this, Europe closely following North America in terms of revenue generation considering Europe to be an advanced region in terms of technology and its adoption. The technologically advanced countries in Europe and North America are using this technology for more than a decade while the APAC region has started adoption of this technology on a large scale. The safety regulations and laws in the developed and developing countries are one of the major driving factors. These laws are very stringent to reduce the casualities and fatalities, and depict concerns for the workers at workplaces The other important factor which contributes to the development of this market in developed countries is the adoption of Industry 4.0 which has lead to increased automation.

Key Players

Few of the key players in the laser scanner market are Omron Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc.(US), Keyence Corporation (US), Faro Technologies (US), 3D Digital Corp. (US), Maptek (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SICK AG (Germany), Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany), Steinbichler (Germany), and Trimble (US).

