Registration closing soon for SMi Group’s 14th Annual Border Security Conference 2021

SMi Group reports: The Border Security conference hosted by SMi Group is taking place virtually in less than two weeks’ time.

SMi Group’s 14th annual Border Security conference will be closing in less than two weeks’ time. For those interested in attending, important information about the event as well as the preliminary attendee list is released below

1) Who should attend?

The conference invites border forces, airport and port personnel, industry leaders and key international agencies. Delegates will have the opportunity to meet key industry stakeholders and to hear from some of the world’s leading voices. Border Security 2021 is a truly global event firmly established in the market – it is not to be missed.

2) What is this event about?

The two-day event will facilitate a discussion on the future of border points and key topics such as biometrics, smart borders, migration, cross-border crime, border security in a pandemic and much more.

3) When & where is it?

The conference will take place on Wednesday 10th and Thursday 11th February 2021 on SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform.

4) Why is this event important?

With COVID-19 spreading across the globe, the security and integrity of a nation’s borders has rarely been more important than ever before. Security protocols have been thrust into the global spotlight as border professionals have had to adapt and change their usual approaches while ensuring that their effectiveness is not compromised; a successful response has frequently hinged on the ability of a nation to prevent infected individuals from entering the country.

Amid this disruption, the problems of migration, cross-border criminality, and smart-borders have become even more critical as rogue elements seek to exploit the situation. These issues need to be addressed urgently by the international community.

The full agenda is available to download at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/pr6

The snapshot of the preliminary attendee list includes delegates from the following organisations:

African Union Commission, Airpol, Defence Attaché of Ecuador, DSTL UK MoD, Embassy of Canada in France, Embassy of Canada in Rome, Italy, Estonian Police and Border Guard Administration, Eu-Lisa, European Commission – Joint Research Centre, Frontex, Gatwick Airport Ltd, General Secretariat of The Sea (SGMer), German Federal Police, Government of Aruba, Guardia Di Finanza, Interior Ministry of Czech Republic, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), International Organization for Migration, Interpol, Marina Militare, Met Office, Metropolitan Police Service, Ministry of Defence (Isdefe), Police Grand-Ducale- Luxembourg, Spanish Ministry of Interior, Swedish Police Authority, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., UK Border Force, UK Borders & Immigration, United Nations, Counter-Terrorism Centre, United Nations Office, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), US Army, US Border Patrol, US Commercial Service – US Embassy, US Department of Homeland Security, US Department Of Justice, US Navy and much more.

Border Security

Conference: 10th – 11th February 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific

For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or [email protected]

For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or [email protected]

