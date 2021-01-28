Global FLUIDIZERS IN PLASTERBOARD Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

The Global Fluidizers in Plasterboard Market is estimated to be valued at USD 445.4 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.50%.

The growth of the global fluidizers in plasterboard market is driven by the growing construction industry.

The residential housing market is witnessing significant growth fueled by the rising disposable income of the middle-class population, low-interest rates as well as a high level of net migration. The increase in residential construction has resulted in the growth of the construction industry, which is expected to fuel the demand for various construction materials. Additionally, the governments across the globe are focusing on constructing green buildings to achieve energy efficiency and control the emissions released while maintaining the fixed appropriate temperature within the buildings, this is expected to boost the demand for fluidizers in plasterboard during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The global fluidizers in plasterboard market has been segmented on the basis of form, chemistry, application, end use, and region. On the basis of form, the global market has been divided into liquid, and powder/granules. The liquid segment held the majority market share in 2018 and is expected to register 6.06% CAGR during the review period. Liquid fluidizers are the most commonly used foam type in fluidizers in plasterboard applications owing to ease of workability and performance. Furthermore, the high growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for liquid polycarboxylates in various applications owing to the high-performance characteristics.

Based on chemistry, the global market has been divided into naphthalene sulfonates, polycarboxylates, lignosulphonates, and melamine sulfonates. The naphthalene sulfonates and polycarboxylates segments collectively accounted for more than 80% market share in 2018. Polycarboxylates is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the segment is attributed to its high performance and eco-friendly nature.

Based on application, the global market has been divided into insulated, fire resistant, moisture resistant, sound insulation, damp proof, and others. The insulated segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register 5.76 % CAGR during the forecast period. However, the fire protection segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.02% to reach USD 101.5 million by the end of 2024.

Market Players

INTESA Holding S.p.A. (Italy), PCC Group (Germany), GIOVANNI BOZZETTO S.p.A., (Italy), HUBEI AGING CHEMICAL CO., LTD (China), Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), CHRYSO SAF (PTY) Ltd (South Africa), KMT Polymers (Turkey), Chemanol (Saudi Arabia), Handy Chemicals (U.S.A.) Ltd (Canada), Polyplast JSC (Russia), and 3D RESOURCES SDN. BHD (Malaysia) are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Regional Analysis

The global fluidizers in plasterboard market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

As per MRFR analysis, Asia-Pacific dominated the global fluidizers in plasterboard market and is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. China accounted for more than half of the value share in Asia-Pacific fluidizers in plasterboard market in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second-largest market share of 29.7% in 2018 and is expected to register 5.42% CAGR during the review period. On the account of increasing construction spending in Middle East & Africa, the demand for fluidizers in plasterboard market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study:

• The global fluidizers in plasterboard market is projected to reach over USD 445.4 million by 2024 at a 50% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2024.

• Lead by China, Japan, and India, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The naphthalene sulfonates followed by polycarboxylates chemistry segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

