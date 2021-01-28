Global Diethylenetriamine Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Diethylenetriamine Market Overview

The global diethylenetriamine market is projected to have a substantial growth at a promising CAGR over the predicted years (2016-2022). Diethylenetriamine or DETA is a colorless hygroscopic liquid and an organic compound that is soluble both in polar organic solvents and water but not in case of hydrocarbons. It is the structural equivalent of the diethylene glycol having similar chemical properties as that of ethylene diamine. DETA is produced together with ethylene diamine where ethylene dichloride being utilized as the raw material. It is also known by another name 2,2’ Iminodi (ethylamine). DETA is a toxic chemical which can get absorbed in the body through inhalation of vapors, ingestion or through the skin. The resulting symptoms will be dyspnea, skin mucous or irritating eye. Diethylenetriamine can be combustible especially at high temperature thereby producing undesirable and harmful products namely nitrogen oxides and carbon oxides at the time of combustion. Inhaling DETA spray mist can result in irritation in the respiratory tract that is characterized via choking, coughing and shortness of breath.

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the diethylenetriamine market analysis. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include increasing demand for diethylenetriamine from end-use industries such as oil and gas, agriculture, personal care, construction, automotive and other key industries, growing automotive industry, increasing use in the manufacture of additives, lubricants and resins, diethylenetriamine is an indispensable component of the oil-field chemicals mostly being utilized as lubricants and chelating agents. On the other hand, factors such as environmental regulations concerning the utilization of harmful raw materials coupled with cost and availability of raw materials may hinder the growth of the diethylenetriamine market over the predicted years.

Diethylenetriamine Market Segment

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the COVID-19 analysis on diethylenetriamine market on the basis of application and end user.

Based on application, it is segmented into surfactants, petroleum production chemicals, paper wet-strength reins, lube oil additives and additives chelating agents.

Based on end-user, the diethylenetriamine market is segmented into paper and pulp industries, personal care industries, petrochemical industries and others. Of these, petrochemical industries will have the maximum share in the market over the predicted years followed by the personal care industries. Diethylenetriamine is widely used in shampoos, shaving creams, cleansing creams, cosmetic creams and hand lotions.

Diethylenetriamine Market Regional Analysis

Based on region, the DETA industry forecast covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, the APAC region is expected to have the largest share in the diethylenetriamine market over the predicted years. The leading players in the market especially in the developed countries are laying emphasis on different strategies. These players are using low cost resources and labor in the emerging economies namely Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and India. The market in this region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the predicted years. In North America, the diethylenetriamine market will have the second largest share with regards to demand. But stringent regulations here may hinder the growth of the market in this region. In Europe, the diethylenetriamine market will have a favorable growth and in Rest of the World it will have a steady growth owing to the growing demand of diethylenetriamine from different end-use industries.

Diethylenetriamine Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the diethylenetriamine market include Bluefield International, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Arabian Amines Company, Delamine, Tosoh Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Diamines and Chemicals Ltd., Diamines and Chemicals Ltd., and BASF SE.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

