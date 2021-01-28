Varicocele Treatment Market Manufacturers, Sales and Forecasts by 2023

Varicocele is an enlargement of the veins within the scrotum, the scrotum is a skin-covered loose bag that holds testicles. Increasing number of varicocele, availability of effective treatments, and increasing awareness are leading the growth for the market. The other. Advanced diagnostics and treatment are key factors for the market growth. The increasing demand from emerging economies of Asia are driving the growth for the market. Hospitals, researchers and academic institutes are continuously doing research to derive effective cure for varicocele that is another important factor for the growth of global varicocele treatment market.

The market for varicocele treatment was around USD 405.3 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 617.5 million by 2023 which is a projected CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in Varicocele treatment market:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market: Bayer (Germany), Depomed, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (US), Janssen Global Services, LLC (Belgium) Mylan N.V. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), PurduePharma (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), and others.

