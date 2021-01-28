Esophageal Cancer Market Share, Trends, Future Scope Analysis, Forecast 2023

The disease is characterized by disordered and deregulated cellular and stromal explosion along with reduced cell death and growth factor deprivation, and such other factors. The two main sub-types of esophageal cancer are esophageal squamous-cell carcinoma which arises from the epithelial cells and esophageal adenocarcinoma which arises from the glandular cells.

According to the American Cancer Society in 2017 the esophageal cancer rate in the United States was about 16,940 cases diagnosed resulting in 15,690 deaths. The disease is also 3 to 4 times more common among men than women.

Global Esophageal Cancer Market – Overview

The global esophageal cancer market is showing the steady growth; mainly owing to increase in patient population. Also, the chances of develop esophageal cancer increases with age and the occurrence of esophageal cancer are much low in children and young adults in comparison to people over 55 year.

According to report published by Cancer Research UK, in 2014, it is estimated that around 8,919 incidence of esophageal cancer found in the United Kingdom. These rising number of esophageal cancer create an opportunity for the player to introduce innovative treatment option.

Companies are continuously invent new treatment to capture the global market. Thus players invest more in merger and acquisition activities. In this regards, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. announced the completion of its merger with Macrocure Ltd. This acquisition provide access to Macrocure for Leap Therapeutics’ pipeline candidates – DKN-01 and TRX518.These companies are more investing in research and development program to provide the best treatment option, which help them to keep ahead with their competitor.

