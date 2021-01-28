Hemangioma Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

The hemangioma market is growing mainly due to the rising cases of hemangioma. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The hemangioma market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Hemangioma is the birthmark or benign tumors of infancy that occurs due to an abnormal collection of blood vessels. This occurs in 5-10% of infants worldwide. Hepatic hemangiomas are mesenchymal, and usually are solitary. Hemangioma affect internal organs such as the liver, other parts of the gastrointestinal system, the brain, or organs of the respiratory system. The treatment options of hemangiomas include corticosteroid medication, beta-blockers, laser treatment, medicated gel, and surgery.

Hepatic hemangiomas are more common in females than males, and they can be seen in any age group, but mostly diagnosed in between the age of 30 to 50 years i.e. 60 % to 80%.

Notably, rising prevalence of hemangioma, and other related complications, and rising healthcare expenditure in developed countries are the key drivers promoting the growth of the market. According to a report suggested by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in the year 2016, the U.S. health care expenditure had increased by 4.3% i.e., USD 3.3 trillion, and USD 10,348 per person. Out of this amount, 32% share was of hospital care, 20% for physician and clinical services, 10% for prescription drugs, 3% for other professional services, 4% for dental services, 2% for durable medical equipment, and others.

