Obesity Management Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2014 – 2022

Obesity is the illness in which body gain lot of fat, and may have a negative impact on health. It can be manage by changing the lifestyle and manage it effectively. As with all other chronic condition, obesity management also required highly motivated patient and a committed team of healthcare professional.

Both the patient and the healthcare professional starts with comprehensive lifestyle management, and focus on goal setting, stimulus control, nonfood rewards, relapse prevention, and self-monitoring of caloric intake and physical activity. According to report of World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese and 600 million adults were obese in 2014.

Global Obesity Managements Market – Overview

The global obesity managements market is growing with a swift phase; mainly due to increase in patient population and research and development done by market players to fill the gap of market.

Get Sample Copy of Report:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2690

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly doubled between 1980 and 2008. According to country estimates for 2008, over 50% of both men and women in the WHO European Region were overweight, and roughly 23% of women and 20% of men were obese. It is the cause of many health problems, such as obesity, heart disease, and certain cancers. Obesity leads to short- and long-term health problems for mother and her child, if she is excess weight during pregnancy.

Companies are continuously engaged in research and development process along with well know research institute for developing the best treatment of obesity and leads the market. In 2015, researchers at the University of Liverpool, working with a global health care company, have helped introduce a new treatment for obesity.

Read More:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/biomarker-test-market-is-predominantly-led-by-the-growing-potential-for-biomarkers-in-targeted-therapies-asserts-mrfr-revealing-insights-for-2019-2025-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/liquid-biopsy-market-eyeing-remarkable-growth-due-to-rising-prevalence-of-cancer-mrfr-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/appendicitis-market-scope-product-estimates-strategy-framework-forecasts-2024-2021-01-13

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/thyroid-disorder-market-report-covers-detailed-industry-scope-future-market-size-scenario-and-elaborates-outlook-to-2025-2021-01-13

Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2014 – 2022http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cardiac-rehabilitation-devices-market-prediction-strategies-trends-and-swot-analysis-by-2023-2021-01-13

https://primefeed.in/