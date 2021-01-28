Covid-19 Analysis on Legal Marijuana Market Size, Share, Top Key Players

Market Overview

Global Legal Marijuana Market is set to surpass a valuation of USD 4 Bn by the year 2024, reflecting a strong CAGR of 22.03%. Legal marijuana is witnessing a fast uptake in regions such as North America and Europe. This is primarily owing to the introduction of new frameworks. Moreover, commercialization of the marijuana under certain regulations has further broadened its application spectrum. Legal marijuana is attracting significant commercial interest. Legal marijuana has several medical benefits, which is driving its popularity in the pharmaceutical industry.

Legal marijuana is increasingly prescribed as recreational medicine. Over the year, the investments in marijuana research and development has increased. This has led to introduction of new cannabis products. Such factors are deeply influencing the market growth.

Key Players

MRFR in its report has profiled of some of the top-notch companies operating in the Global Legal Marijuana Market which include AMERICANN, Inc. (U.S.), ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS Corp (Canada), Canopy Growth (Canada), Medicine Man (U.S.), GW Pharmaceuticals (U.K.), INSYS Therapeutics (U.S.) and Novus Acquisition & Development (U.S.)

