Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Competition and Forecast

Market Overview

Food Anti-Caking Agents Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Food anti-caking agents are fine powdered substances, used as an additives to prevent the formations lumps in food. They are used to absorb excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the food surface. They are also used in the food products to increase the shelf-life of food. Apart from these properties, they also helps in maintaining the taste and physical appearance of the food product. Owing to these listed properties, it has increased the global food anti-caking agents market. Anti-caking agents are fine powdered substances, which is used as an additives to prevent the formations lumps in food or other sources.

Anti-caking agents are mostly water soluble in nature, while some are also soluble in alcohol and other organic solvents. They are used as a coating on the matrix to absorb excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the surface.

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market are Brenntag (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Evonik Industries (Germany), Agropur MSI, LLC (the U.S.), Univar Inc. (the U.S.), PPG Industries (the U.S.), International Media and Cultures, Inc. (the U.S.)

The Global Food Anti-Caking Agents Market is segmented on the basis of type and applications. Based on the type, calcium compounds based food anti-caking agents holds a major share amongst the various types. On the basis of application, the soups and sauces industry holds a bigger market share.

