Chlorella Market Future Trends, Industry Size And Regional Forecast To 2025

Global Chlorella Market is projected to reach 5,430.0 Thousand Kg by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Chlorella is a microscopic green alga that is high in protein content. The rising demand for natural ingredients in application industries and hike in the adoption of chlorella supplements are driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with the production of chlorella are restraining market growth.

Asia-Pacific constituted a dominant share of the chlorella market in 2018 owing to the booming food & beverage industry. China, followed by Japan, are among the lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. The increasing health awareness and rising consumer inclination toward functional food and beverages are factors prompting food manufacturers to include health-promoting ingredients such as chlorella in their products. The market in Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. Germany is the primary chlorella market in the region due to the growing pharmaceutical industry. Other factors such as increasing preference towards healthy and nutritious beverages over calorie-heavy soft drinks and a rise in the consumption of chlorella primarily in natural and organic cosmetics are expected to drive the growth of the chlorella market in the region.

