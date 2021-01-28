Men’s Hair Color Market Worldwide Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Future Trends, Industry Size and Regional Forecast to 2025

Global Men’s Hair Color Market is projected to be valued at USD 502.84 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period. Men’s hair colors are sometimes designed to change the natural color of hair. They can also be used to switch to a color regarded as more fashionable or desirable. The growth of the global men’s hair color market is driven by the growing young age population, along with the increasing trend of personal grooming. However, the side-effects and allergic reactions caused by some of the chemicals used in hair colors are hampering the growth of the market. The influence of social media and innovative marketing strategies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

North America constituted a dominant share of the men’s hair color market in 2018, owing to the high adoption rate of hair colors by the male population. The US and Canada are among the most lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. The increasing trend of self-grooming in the male population is creating a demand for men’s hair color in this region. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. China is the major men’s hair color market in the region due to the organized retail sectors. Rising consumer spending on lifestyle products and the growing consumer awareness regarding product use are likely to be significant drivers for the growth of the Asia-Pacific men’s hair color market. The increasing per capita disposable income, increasing millennial population adopting the trending fashion, changing lifestyles, urbanization, and demographic change is further supporting the market growth.

