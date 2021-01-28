Outdoor Performance Apparel Market Investment Opportunities, Challenges, Development Status, Segmentation, Future Prospects and Impact of COVID-19

Global Outdoor Performance Apparel Market is projected to be valued at USD 27,879.1 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. Outdoor performance apparels are specially designed clothing to provide comfort and agility to the user. They can also be worn as casual wear. The growth of the global outdoor performance apparel market is driven by increasing participation in outdoor activities such as cycling, running, ski diving, swimming, fishing, and hunting. However, the increasing number of private label manufacturers offering products at low costs is hampering the growth of the global market. The initiatives taken by governments to promote outdoor activities are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Europe dominated the outdoor performance apparel market in 2018 owing to the increasing demand for dietary supplements. Germany, followed by the UK, is one of the most lucrative markets for manufacturers in the region. The rising number of athletes, mainly from Germany, is creating a demand for outdoor performance apparel in this region. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the review period. China is a key outdoor performance apparel market in the region due to the organized retail sectors. Moreover, third-party outdoor performance apparel companies are expanding their presence in China, India, and Singapore due to the increasing demand for outdoor performance apparel in these countries. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the outdoor performance apparel market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

