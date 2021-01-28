Facades Market 2021 Industry Share, Outlook, Overview, Growth Prospects, Top Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Facades Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global facades market by material, by product, by end-user, and by region.

Market Highlights:

The global facades market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. Increased consumption of facades in Asia-Pacific, the growing construction industry, investment in material R&D, and supportive government regulations & initiatives is expected to drive the demand for facades. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and unavailability of skilled labor, is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

North America region, to see a gradual increase in the Facades market over the forecast period:

Based on region, the global facades market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America region dominated the global market, followed by Europe, primarily due to the increasing investments in Research & Development for advanced materials along with stable growth in the private construction market. The rise in construction industry is attributed to private housing, commercial and infrastructure construction growth. Moreover, various benefits of facades such as cost-effectiveness, durability, and energy saving capabilities has further enhanced the demand for this market.

Commercial segment, to occupy a dominant position in the overall facades market:

Based on application, the commercial segment is expected to exhibit maximum growth rate between the period of 2018 to 2023. The reason is attributed to the rapid expansion of multi-national companies and manufacturing units, especially in the region of Asia-Pacific, which has resulted in the growing office spaces, and manufacturing units. This is backed by increased spending by the corporates on various construction developments.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Facades market are Enclos Corp. (US), Permasteelisa S.p.A. (Italy), Walters & Wolf (US), Jinjiu Sci-Tech New Material Co. (China), Harmon Inc. (US), Rautaruukki Corporation (Finland), Hansen Group (Denmark), EOS Facades Limited (England), Rockpanel Group, and National Enclosure Company, LLC (US) among others.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

5 Global Facades Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glass

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.3 Wool

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.4 Aluminum

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

…………………

