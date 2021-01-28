Concrete Surface Retarders Market 2021 Industry In-Depth Analysis with Trends, Share, Growth Insights, Segments, Key Players and Forecast Research

Market Highlights

The Global Concrete Surface Retarders Market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. Increased consumption of concrete surface retarders products in Asia-Pacific, the booming construction industry and supportive government regulations & initiatives, is further expected to improve sales prospects. However, impact on the environment, fluctuation in raw material prices and unavailability of skilled labor, also hinder the growth of the market.

Europe region, to see a gradual increase in the concrete surface retarders market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global concrete surface retarders market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe region dominated the global market, followed by North America, primarily due to the increasing manufacturing of concrete surface retarders as well as the leading consumers of such products. The rise in construction industry is attributed to private housing, commercial and infrastructure construction growth coupled with overwhelming growth in privately funded projects in the healthcare sector. Moreover, various benefits of concrete surface retarders such as low cost, high durability, easy to transport and easy installation, has further enhanced the demand for this market.

Commercial segment, to occupy a dominant position in the overall concrete surface retarders market

Based on application, the commercial segment is expected to exhibit maximum growth rate from 2018 to 2023, due to its widespread use in commercial construction, in concrete segment joints, facade cladding, and many others. This segment includes commercial complexes, hotels, malls, and gyms, dominates the concrete surface retarders market, owing to the rapid urbanization and commercialization in emerging economies such as China and India. Concrete surface retarders for commercial construction is expected to see the fastest growth due to design flexibility, sound attenuation properties, and low maintenance requirement.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global concrete surface retarders market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global concrete surface retarders market by material, by type, by application, and by region.

Key Players

The prominent players in the concrete surface retarders market are Sika AG (Switzerland), BASF SA (Germany), Mapei AS (Italy), CEMEX S.A.B. de C. V (Mexico), GCP Applied Technologies (US), The Euclid Chemical Company (US), W. R. Meadows (US), Fosroc (UAE), Parchem Construction Supplies, and RussTech, Inc. among others.

