Soundproof Curtains Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demands, Competitive Analysis, Top Companies, Segmentation and Forecast Research Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:49 p.m. ET Email icon Facebook icon Twitter icon Linkedin icon Flipboard icon Print icon

Market Research Future published a half-cooked research report on Global Soundproof Curtains Market. The global market for exterior door is expected to grow at 7.36% CAGR.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global soundproof curtains market. The global soundproof curtains market was valued at USD 1,600 mn in 2017 and is expected to rise to USD 2,450 mn by the end of 2023. The report takes a close look at the segmentation of the market by various parameters in order to present a granular picture of the global soundproof curtains market and its growth prospects over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

One of the key drivers for the global soundproof curtains market is the rising awareness about their contribution to creating a calming, peaceful environment within residential apartments, especially for people who need to get away from the hustle and bustle of daily urban life, such as geriatrics and sick people. Soundproof curtains are a major help in creating a more calming, healing environment for such individuals and have thus gained increasing demand as the importance of holistic remedies has grown in the global healthcare sector. The soundproof curtains market stands to grow significantly from the growing global geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that would otherwise require patients to take some time off their daily schedules. Thus, soundproof curtains allow individuals to remain more productive even when invalided by certain conditions. The growing demand from urban residents to seek some solace away from the urban white noise is also likely to result in growing demand from the soundproof curtains market.

The global soundproof curtains market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.36% over the 2018-2023 forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global soundproof curtains market has been segmented on the basis of type, material, end use industry, and region.

By type, the global soundproof curtains market is segmented into sound-reducing, sound-insulating, and sound-blocking curtains. Sound-blocking curtains are the leading category of soundproof curtains at present and are likely to exhibit growth at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

By material, the global soundproof curtains market is segmented into rock wool, glass wool, plastic foams, and natural fibers. Glass wool is likely to remain the major contributor to the global soundproof curtains market over the forecast period.

By end use, the global soundproof curtains market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Commercial end users are the dominant contributors to the global soundproof curtains market and are likely to remain in the position over the forecast period, largely due to the benefits soundproof curtains provide in terms of increasing the productivity of a commercial establishment’s inhabitants by blocking out a significant part of their distractions.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global soundproof curtains market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Europe is the leading consumer of soundproof curtains at present and is likely to exhibit growth at the fastest rate over the forecast period. European consumers have been at the forefront of adapting technological innovations and commercial establishments in the region have taken several proactive steps towards reducing employee discomfort and aligning the workplace towards productivity. The soundproof curtains market is set to benefit considerably from these initiatives in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global soundproof curtains market include Flexshield (Australia), Acoustical Surfaces, Inc. (US), Sound Seal (US), Kinetics Noise Control, Inc. (US), Lantal (Switzerland), AmCraft Industrial Curtain Wall (US), Hofa-Akustik (Germany), Great Lakes Textiles (US), SGF (Italy), and Ecotone Systems (India), among others.

Rising efforts from industrial establishments to secure a sound-free environment for their neighbors are likely to lead to significant demand from the soundproof curtains market in developed countries. Several industrial establishments use soundproof curtains of some kind to dampen their industrial noise and keep their surroundings free from noise pollution.

