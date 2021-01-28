Emulsion Polymers Market, Global Industry Share, Growth, Overview and Analysis 2023

Emulsion Polymers Market Overview

Emulsion polymers are obtained via polymerization of monomer, surfactants, and water. A new report on the global emulsion polymers market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), envisions that this market can look at expansion between 2016 and 2022. In terms of money value, the market can be worth USD 4,317.10 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The greatest market driver for the global emulsion polymers market growth is high pacing demand for emulsion polymers. The demand is rising due to the robust industry growth of various products whose manufacturing requires emulsion polymers on an essential level. Emulsion polymers are waterborne solvents. As monomer dissolves in water, it can act as a substitute for many solvent-borne polymers. Its low volatile organic compound (VOC) property makes it worthy. Benefits of the monomer also include high molecular weight and better recyclability due to which its demand is increasing in many end-user industries. The increasing demand for paints & coatings in the automotive sector and building & construction sector is also boosting the market demand as well as growth. Other market drivers for the global emulsion polymers market growth include the replacement of solvent-borne polymers with eco-friendly waterborne polymers made from emulsion polymers growing environmental concern regarding solvent-borne polymers and growing environmental concern regarding such polymers. However, volatile prices of crude oil can hurt the market growth as emulsion polymers derived from crude oil and natural gas.

Key Players

Big players in the global emulsion polymers market are Arkema Co. (France), Celanese Corporation (USA), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (USA), Dī Ai Shī Kabushiki-gaisha (DIC) Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia), Omnova Solutions Inc. (USA), Trinsea Co. (USA), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

Market Segmentation

The global emulsion polymers market segmentation encompasses application and types. MRFR’s take on the market marks various facets of the market in-depth.

The application-based segmentation of this market covers adhesive & sealants, paper & paperboards, paint & coatings, and others. The paint & coatings application sector holds 30% of the market share due to increasing demand from the automotive industry as well as the construction industry. The emulsion polymers are used for improving the quality of paints and coatings. Manufacturers of paints want to manufacture paints with better quality, higher strength, and enhanced heat sensitivity. Hence, the market is adopting new technology that subsequently increases usage of emulsion polymers. Other factors that support the growth of paint & coatings application sector include growing demand of adhesives in the automotive industry and the aerospace industry, changing the lifestyle of consumers, and improving gross domestic products (GDPs) of developing nations.

Regional Segmentation

A geographical outlining of the global emulsion polymers market covers the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The Asia Pacific has the potential to provide much thrust to construction activities. The paints & coating industry is also expanding in this region. In developing countries including China and India, the demand for paints & coatings increasing with the need for adhesives. Hence, the demand and market are growing for acrylics too. The acrylic products are required for infrastructure development for which the demand for construction material leads to the growth of construction sector as construction of new buildings would lead to development of infrastructure and market growth for emulsion polymers. Japan is another economy in this region that has the potential of emerging as a powerful country-specific market.

In Europe and North America, the market can grow steadily. The USA is the strongest economy in North America. In USA, the market growth for emulsion polymers slowed down due to recession. Maximum demand, as well as maximum reduction for paints & coatings, happened in the automotive industry and construction industry. As North America and Europe have more advanced infrastructure compared to the Asia Pacific region, the market in these regions can be stable but to grow, it cannot pick up the pace of Asia Pacific market.

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amines-market-uses-price-key-player-analysis-size-type-and-forecast-business-opportunities-current-trends-forecast-by-2025-2021-01-20

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/lithium-hexafluorophosphate-market-key-player-analysis-size-type-and-forecast-business-opportunities-current-trends-forecast-by-2027-2021-01-20

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/investment-casting-market-business-trends-global-segments-business-opportunities-industry-profit-growth-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-20

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/atomizing-metal-powder-market-industry-shares-opportunities-development-status-key-findings-and-growth-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-20

Read more news at: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/metal-carboxylates-market-driven-by-industry-analysis-growth-size-covid-19-overview-opportunities-share-companies-strategy-prediction—2025-2021-01-20

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/