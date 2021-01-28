Failure Analysis Market Demand Analytics, Top Companies, COVID 19 Analysis,Types, Application, Growth Drivers, Size, Share and Industry Analysis Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

The global failure analysis market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The factors such as aging infrastructure, innovation in materials, and increasing complexity with traditional equipment’s are aiding the market growth.

The global failure analysis market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the failure analysis market in North American region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of major players and demand for advanced failure solutions to prevent faulty manufacturing of products

In the global failure analysis market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions, owing to the urbanization, industrialization, and growing adoption of failure analysis techniques in material science, bioscience, and industrial & electronics.

The global failure analysis market is projected to reach USD 8.57 Billion at a CAGR of over 8% by the end of the forecast period.

Failure Analysis Market Segmentation:

The global failure analysis market is segmented into equipment, technology, testing, and application. The equipment segment consists of Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM), Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), Focused Ion Beam (FIB), Dual Beam FIB. The technology segment consists of SIMS, EDX, CMP, FIB, BIM, and RIE. The testing consists of material testing, Non-destructive Testing (NDT), and physical testing. The application segment comprises material science, bioscience, and industrial & electronics.

Some of the prominent players in the global failure analysis market are Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH (Germany), FEI Company (U.S.), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi High- Technologies (Japan),Tescan (U.S.), EAG Inc. (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (United Kingdom), Raytheon Company (U.S.) among others.

