Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Market Key Players, Consumption Status, Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2025

Market Highlights

Global Vitamin & Mineral Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,08,148.1 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. The global vitamin & mineral supplements market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of preventive healthcare and untapped markets in developing countries are driving the market growth. Moreover, the expansion of the organized retail sector in developing economies offer growth opportunities for manufacturers. However, the side effects associated with the overconsumption of these supplements are restraining the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific constituted a dominant share of the global vitamin & mineral supplements market in 2018. The regional market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.32% during the review period. The expansion of product portfolios by key manufacturers is a significant factor for the growth of the vitamin & mineral supplements market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable income of the consumers is also anticipated to act as a major factor in the growth of the Asia-Pacific vitamin & mineral supplements market. China accounted for the major market share in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for a significant market share of the global vitamin & mineral supplements market in 2018 and projected to register a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period. The US accounted for a major market share of 84.91% of the North American vitamin & mineral supplements market in 2018 and estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe accounted for a decent market share in 2018 and expected to expand at an above-average growth rate during the forecast period.

