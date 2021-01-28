Global Bakery Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

With rapid urbanization and rising demand for convenience food have boosted the growth of bakery products market. Many baked food products are rich in fats, sugar, and sometimes nuts & fruits, which increases their nutritional value and energy content. Moreover, advancement in food processing technology has enabled manufacturers to introduce innovative products with better taste, appearance, and enhanced nutritive value, which is expected to support the growth of the baked food products market during the forecast period.

Adoption of cross-culture eating habits and growing demand for healthy food alternatives are driving the growth of global bakery products market. Moreover, a wide range of variety of bakery products and the introduction of innovative products by key players add to the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global bakery products market has been segmented by type, claim, form, and region.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into cake, breads, pastries, doughnuts, biscuits, and others. The breads segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the wide use of bread as a staple food in many regions, worldwide.

Based on claim, the market has been segmented into gluten free, organic, sugar free, low-calories, and others. Among these, the organic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to a healthier alternative than rest of the option. Organic products are produced without chemical compounds making them more nutritive and healthier for consumption than conventional products. The gluten free segment is expected to register the highest growing owing to rising number of gluten sensitivity among consumers. Based on form, the market has been segmented into fresh, frozen, and others. The fresh segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Fresh products have more nutrition content than frozen products and preservatives are added to frozen products to keep them from getting spoilt.

Based on region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The bakery products market in North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European bakery products market has been classified into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The global bakery products market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The Rest of the World comprises the Middle East, South America, and Africa.

Key players

Barilla Holding S.p.A. (Italy), Britannia Industries Limited (India), Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.(Mexico), Mondelez International, Inc. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Dunkin’ Donuts LLC (US), and United Biscuits (UK) are some of the key players in the market.

Regional Market Summary

Global Bakery products Market Share (%), by Region, 2018

Source: Secondary Source, MRFR Analysis

Europe is expected to hold a major share of the global bakery products market owing to high demand for flour and flour products in the region. In Europe, Germany and the UK are the major contributors to the market growth. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to ever growing population, shift in food consumption pattern among the population. Emerging economies in the region, such as China and India, will further support the market growth in the region.

Global Bakery Products Market, by Product Type

Cake

Breads

Pastries

Doughnuts

Biscuits

Others

Global Bakery Products Market, by claim

Gluten Free

Organic

Sugar free

Low-Calories

Others

Global Bakery Products Market, by Form

Fresh

Frozen

Others

Global Bakery Products Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

Intended Audience

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Bakery product producers and suppliers

Regulatory bodies

Importers and exporters

Trade association and industrial bodies

End-use industries

