Global Breakfast Cereals Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

Breakfast cereals are one of the highly fortified foods with vitamins, minerals, and other nutritional additives. Breakfast is considered as the most important meal of the day as it helps to re-energize the body, keeping it active and productive till the next meal. Demand for a whole breakfast meal is growing due to busy schedules and the need to improve the overall nutritional needs of consumers. Breakfast cereals are available in various types, such as ready-to-eat, whole-grain, or bran cereals with added sugar.

In general, breakfast cereals are made when grains are processed into flour, cooked, mixed with other ingredients, dried, and shaped. Breakfast cereals are available in puffed, flaked, or shredded forms. Breakfast cereals also act as a good source of fiber, iron, zinc, and other minerals, folic acid maintaining cell formation, vitamins such as vitamin B and vitamin D, and calcium, thereby improving bone health among consumers. Cereal manufacturers are spending heavily on TV commercials to promote the several health benefits of cereals on kids is expected to boost the global breakfast cereals market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global breakfast cereals market has been segmented based on source, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By source, the global breakfast cereals market has been classified as wheat, rice, oat, corn, barley, and others.

On the basis of packaging type, the global breakfast cereals market has been divided into boxes, pouches, and others.

The global breakfast cereals market has also been segregated, on the basis of distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further classified as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

The global breakfast cereals market has been studied for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American breakfast cereals market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European breakfast cereals market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The breakfast cereals market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The breakfast cereals market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Kellogg Co. (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Post Holdings, Inc. (US), PepsiCo (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Weetabix Limited (UK), the Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK), TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (US), and Nature’s Path Foods (Canada) are some of the key players in the global breakfast cereals market.

Regional Market Summary

Global Breakfast Cereals Market Share (%), by Region, 2017





The breakfast cereals market in North America is expected to be the largest during the forecast period due to high consumption of functional foods and meal replacers. High consumption of whole-grain and high-fiber breakfast offers several health benefits such as improves the immune system and promotes nutrition intake among kids and youngsters. These factors are expected to boost the regional growth of the breakfast cereals market during the forecast period. The Europe market for breakfast cereals is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period owing to the changing lifestyle and increasing consumption of convenient breakfast cereals due to busy schedules. Changing consumer preference towards healthy and nutritive eating habits is expected to further propel the growth of breakfast cereals during the forecast period in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for breakfast cereals during the review period due to growing inclination for a diverse variety of foods that have superior taste, safe, and are nutritious. Moreover, high population of the region, changing lifestyle trends, rising per capita disposable income and growing number of health-conscious consumers are further fuelling the regional market growth.

The breakfast cereals market in the rest of the world is expected to witness substantial growth due to the rising preference for healthy food and its associated health benefits. Food manufacturers in the region are introducing products with new and innovative flavor blends. Moreover, increasing government investments in the food industry is expected to offer an opportunity to players in the regional market during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Breakfast cereals producers/processors

Commercial research and development institutions

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Government and research organizations

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Online stores

Traders, exporters, and importers

Global Breakfast Cereals Market, by Source

Wheat

Rice

Oat

Corn

Barley

Others

Global Breakfast Cereals Market, by Packaging Type

Boxes

Pouches

Others

Global Breakfast Cereals Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-Based Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Others

Non-Store-Based

Global Breakfast Cereals Market, by Region

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



