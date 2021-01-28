Global Gummy Vitamins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Global Gummy Vitamins Market is anticipated to acquire a market value of USD 9,395.1 Million while expanding at a CAGR of 9.10% by 2028, which predicts Market Research Future (MRFR).

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought a significant impact on the supply chain and the availability of raw materials. The supply was affected due to the imposition of lockdown and the restrictions on imports and export. However, the immunity-boosting benefits associated with the consumption of gummy vitamins is expected to boost the demand for gummy vitamins. The increasing concerns regarding the safety of human health and growing awareness for immunity boosters are expected to augment the gummy vitamin market share during the assessment tenure.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Fortified Gummies to Drive the Market during the Forecast Period

The increasing health-consciousness among consumers is likely to grow the demand for nutritional foods that can drive the market in the assessment period. The growing geriatric population and rising awareness in developing and developed countries is anticipated to grow preference for products with essential health ingredients, which can develop the industry. The surging demand for such products has resulted in increased initiatives to launch various new products that will contribute significantly to enhancing the vitamins market revenue.

Opportunities

Synthetic and Natural Flavor enhancers to pose a Significant Challenge in Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The global market for gummies is likely to witness significant traction during the forecast period. The gummy supplement manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing gummy vitamins with distinct flavors that is predicted to develop the market in the assessment tenure. The growing production of exotic flavors, such as; cola, peach, cherry, is projected to be another crucial opportunity that can drive the market in the region.

Restraints

Expenses Associated with Products can Hinder the Market Growth during the Forecast Period

The high expenses associated with such vitamins are expected to hinder the market growth during the assessment timeframe. In addition, the fluctuations in the availability of raw materials are anticipated to be another cause that is likely to hamper the market growth during the analysis timeframe.

Challenges

Excessive Intake of Certain Vitamins can lead to Human Health Risks

Some manufacturers put in a high amount of specific vitamins to assure sufficient health benefits, which leads to an excessive intake of nutrients. Excessive nutrient intake can lead to human health risks that can pose a significant challenge to the market during the forecast period.

Cumulative Market Growth Analysis

MRFR asserts that the gummy vitamins industry is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The demand for gummy vitamins has increased considerably, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

In the distribution channel based segment of the global market for gummy vitamins, the store-based segment is projected to acquire a market value of USD 7,684.5 million by 2028.

By Type

In the type segment of the global market for gummy vitamins, the single vitamins segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.88% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the multi-vitamins are anticipated to acquire a significant market value of USD 6,610.8 million by 2028.

By End-User

In the end-user segment of the global market for gummy vitamins, the adult segment is anticipated to acquire a market value of USD 6,618.5 million by 2028.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Acquire a Market Value of USD 2,019.9 million by 2028

The market in APAC is predicted to garner a market value of USD 2,019.9 million by 2028. The market in the region is anticipated to be majorly driven by the growing purchasing power of consumers. The region consists of untapped market opportunities that is likely to develop the regional market in the forthcoming period. The growing investments by the renowned players and the on-going economic development are other important factors that is likely to grow the market in the region during the analysis timeframe. In addition, the increasing risks of chronic illness and vitamin deficiencies among the expanding populace are likely to play an essential role in developing the regional market.

Europe to Expand at a CAGR of 9.40% by 2028

As per the analysis by MRFR, Europe is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9.40%, with a market value of USD 2,939.7 million by 2028. The surging demand for nutritional food and beverages is likely to play a significant role in developing the market in the region during the assessment period. Besides, the increasing need for natural and organic food products is expected to offer a significant thrust to the market that can propel the industry significantly.

Competitive Landscape

The renowned players of the global market for gummy vitamins are adopting various strategies such as; mergers, acquisitions, collaboration, and others to gain a superior position in the global market while also focusing on strengthening their product portfolio. The accelerating demand for nutritional food and beverages from the expanding community is expected to accelerate the market competition in the coming time. Also, the entrance of new players in the market is expected to develop the competition of the market in the assessment tenure.

Key Players Listed in the Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Life Science Nutritionals (Canada)

Bettera Wellness Corp. (U.S.)

Softigel (U.S.)

Gimbals Fine Candies (U.S.)

Nature’s Way Products, LLC (U.S.)

Zanon Vitamec USA Inc. (U.S.)

Olly Public Benefit Corporation (U.S.)

Bayer Group (Germany)

Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada)

Hero Nutritionals, LLC (U.S.)

Pharmavite LLC (U.S.)

Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SmartyPants Inc. (U.S.)

The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.)

Report Overview

The report comprises a thorough evaluation of the global market for gummy vitamins. The report is in-depth research of the market that incorporates Porter’s Five-Factor analysis and supply chain analysis. A study of the market has been conducted for an in-depth understanding of the industry. Further, the report highlights the manufacturing technology and the applications that inform about market growth. On the basis of these details, the market is divided into various segments, which reports about the market share during the prediction period. The information on the market has been given on the basis of key players, competitive partners, and the revenue generated during the assessment tenure. The report also casts light on the established regional, global, and domestic players, which make the market highly competitive. The other market dynamics have also been evaluated across an array of developments, which provides a solid hold of the market in the assessment period. In addition, there has been a thorough evaluation of the impact of COVID-19 on market growth.

Segmentation Table

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Non-Store-Based

By Type

Single Vitamins

Multivitamins

By End-User

Child

Adult

