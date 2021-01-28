Global Meat Substitutes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Snapshot

MRFR reports that the global Meat Substitutes Market will rise to nearly USD 9.25 Bn over the next five years. Meat substitutes are steadily going mainstream and the global food sector is actively monitoring the expansion of the category. The scale of investment in meat substitutes has broadened in recent years. A combination of micro and macro-economic factors can be linked with the increased demand for meat substitutes. Consumer trends such as inclination towards plant-based alternatives to animal protein products and veganism are creating market opportunities for meat substitutes. Meat substitutes industry is undergoing substantial innovation, which is leading to new product launches and product diversification. In addition, food brands are channelizing their efforts towards research & development programs to unravel new windows of opportunity. The outlook remains positive towards the meat substitute industry as alternative food for meat syncs with some of the popular ideas that promote food sustainability in future.

Report Synopsis

This MRFR report presents an outlook towards the global meat substitutes market. The primary objective of the report is to offer a five-year (2018-2023) revenue forecast. Market specific assessment of various types of Meat Substitutes Market products such as tofu & tofu products, textured vegetable protein (TVP), tempeh, other soy-based products, seitan, and Quorn is also available in the report. Revenues analyses based major sources of meat substitute covers soy, wheat, and mycoprotein. Meat substitute categories discussed in the report include frozen, refrigerated and ambient. Two major types of distribution channel considered for market assessment are store based and non-store based.

Report Coverage

Historical market trends, market dynamics, forecast, market value by region as well as by segmentation, country-level analysis for each market segment, key player’s market share analysis and market factor analysis which covers supply chain and Porter’s five forces analysis of the Meat Substitutes Market

Companies Covered

AMY’s Kitchen, Inc., Beyond Meat, Quorn Foods, Inc, Garden Protein International, Inc., Blue Chip Group, MorningStar Farms L.C., VBites Foods, Ltd., Schouten Europe B.V., Sunfed, Ltd.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR’s) employs a robust research methodology. MRFR employs innovative tools and resources for data procurement. Primary and secondary resources are also used data procurement. Primary sources include interactions with c-level executives while secondary sources include authenticated paid databases, industry-specific journals & periodicals, company reports, and other publicly available sources. Once raw data is consolidated and historical as well as current trends are taken into consideration, market size is estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. To ensure maximum accuracy, the findings are thoroughly vetted and delivered along with mission-critical market insights.

Other Description

Market Denomination- USD Mn

Base Year- 2017

Forecast Period- from 2018 to 2023

For the scope of the research, MRFR’s report offers a comprehensive segmental analysis of the global Meat Substitutes Market for meat substitutes.

By Product Type

Tofu & Tofu Products

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Tempeh

Other soy-based products

Seitan

Quorn

Other meat substitute products

By Source

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

By Category

Frozen

Refrigerated

Ambient

By Distribution Channel

Store based

Non-store based

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Intended Audience:

Meat substitute manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Snacks manufacturers

Distributors, Retailers, and Wholesalers

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

