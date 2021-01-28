Global Ice Cream Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

The increasing demand for lactose-free ice cream is expected to boost the growth of the global ice cream market during the assessment period. Ice cream is prepared by churning and chilling a mixture of high-fat milk or cream, fructose- or glucose-based sweeteners, usually corn syrup, and flavorings such as vanilla and chocolate. During the commercial production of ice cream emulsifiers and stabilizers are added. Stabilizers help in preventing the formation of large crystals and lock in moisture, providing the desired creamy texture to the end product.

Manufacturers are offering innovative flavors and convenient packaging. The introduction of new and interesting flavors in ice creams is boosting the growth of the global market. Trends such as cinnamon roll ice creams, gluten- and dairy-free ice creams, and chewy crepes instead of wafer cones are expected to present opportunities to market players during the assessment period.

Segmentation

The global ice-cream market has been segmented based on type, claim, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global ice cream market has been classified as bars, buckets/tubs, floats, and others.

On the basis of claim, the global ice cream market has been divided into lactose-free, low-fat, low calorie, and others.

The global ice-cream market has also been segregated, on the basis of distribution channel, into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has been further classified as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others.

The global ice cream market has been studied for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The North American ice cream market has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European ice cream market has been classified as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. The ice-cream market in Asia-Pacific has been divided into China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The ice cream market in the rest of the world has been segmented into South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Blue Bell Creameries (US), Nestlé (Switzerland), Unilever (UK), General Mills, Inc. (US), Mars, Inc. (US), Amul (India), Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd (South Korea), and Amy’s Ice Cream (US) are some of the key players in the global ice-0cream market.

Regional Market Summary

Global Ice Cream Market Share (%), by Region, 2017

Source: Secondary Sources and MRFR Analysis

There has been a growing demand for ice cream in Asia-Pacific due to the affinity for new and innovative flavors in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for ice cream during the review period. Japan, South Korea, India, and China account for the highest sales of ice cream in the region. The affordability of single-serve ice creams and the growth of the retail sector in Thailand and Indonesia are expected to result in substantial growth.

Global Ice-Cream Market, by Type

Bars

Buckets/ Tubs

Floats

Others

Global Ice-Cream Market, by Claim

Lactose-Free

Low-Fat

Low Calorie

Others

Global Ice-Cream Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-Based Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Others

Non-Store-Based

Global Ice-Cream Market, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East

Africa

Intended Audience

Ice cream producers/processors

Commercial research and development institutions

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Government and research organizations

Retailers, supermarkets, and hypermarkets

Traders, exporters, and importers

