Global Cold Pressed Juice Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on Cold Pressed Juice Market

The advent of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has resulted in a global crisis across the world.. The outbreak has created a major disruption in the growth of food & beverages industry across the globe. The consumers are majorly purchasing the essential products at a high volume in order to avoid the crowds and prefer to stay indoors. The essential food products include breakfast cereals, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, sweet & savory snacks, and other processed & ready to cook food products. On the other hand, in case of beverages, consumers are majorly inclined towards carbonated soft drinks, fruit & vegetable juices, probiotic drinks, and many more. Cold pressed juices are rich in terms of vitamins, minerals, organic nature, and many other vital elements, required by human body. These juices are healthy when compare to pasteurized fruits and vegetable juices. Escalating consumer’s awareness regarding the health benefits of cold pressed juices is anticipated to act as a major driver in the market. Cold pressed juices are great sources of vitamins and minerals and it aids to improve the immunity level of the consumers. Due to the Covid-19, the consumers are majorly inclined towards vitamin & mineral enriched beverages. So, the consumers are highly opting for cold pressed juices.

The positive cases of Covid-19 have experienced a surge in emerging economies as well along with the developed economies. According to The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 4,000 positive cases have been reported in India till 10th May 2020. Moreover, the consumers are facing difficulties to buy the products from store-based distribution channel which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores owing to the strict locked down across the major covid-19 suffering countries. So, the consumers have started placing online orders instead of visiting any specific supermarkets or departmental stores. Panic purchases are making more difficult for online delivery providers to deliver the products to the consumers without any disruptions.

The consumption of cold pressed juices is majorly concentrated in North America and Europe. So, the key players are also majorly present in that specific region. The production of cold pressed juices is exceptionally high in North America, especially in the US. The covid-19 continues to spread rapidly in the US. So, the production of cold pressed juices has faced a major downfall over the last couple of months owing to the extended locked down in the US. Also, enough raw materials are not available in the market which is anticipated to restrict the production of cold pressed juices. So, there is a major supply and demand gap in the global cold pressed juices market. Apart from that, availability of raw materials, logistics are some other key issues that cold pressed juices manufacturers in US are experiencing.

However, the scenario is changing as the US government is easing restrictions and locked down in the low contaminated areas of the US. So, the production rate of cold pressed juices is projected to enhance in the upcoming months. Additionally, cold pressed juices have low shelf life which is one of the major challenges faced by the manufacturers. As the cold pressed juices do not contain any artificial preservatives, the shelf life remains low as compared to conventional packed juices. So, low shelf life of cold-pressed juices is anticipated to pose a major challenge to the manufacturers.

Table Of Contents

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Impact on raw material availability Impact on supply chain Impact on product pricing Impact on store-based vs online sales Impact on buying decision of customers/consumers Impact on end-use industries



