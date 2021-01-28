pH Sensor Market Share Leaders, Industry Analysis,Growth opportunities, Company Profiles, Financial Overview, Developments and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “pH Sensor Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) presumes that the pH sensor market 2020 can possibly attain a growth rate of approximately 4% over the assessment forecast period (2017-2023). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering an extensive market evaluation post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Drivers and Key Deterrents

The COVID-19 outbreak has levied a significant impact on the pH sensor market. However, it is expected that the pandemic can offer a lucrative opportunity to the global market in 2020 and even in the years ahead since SARS-CoV-2 has boosted the need for clean and safe water. Following the onset of novel coronavirus, the use of pH sensors has also surged in the food industry, among others. These sensors are being used to measure the pH value to prevent pathogenic microorganisms from growing, as these result in food spoilage or can negatively affect the quality and taste of the product. pH sensors are also observing more demand across industries such as metals and mining, paper & pulp industry, agriculture, to name a few.

The current lockdown and the COVID-19 impact has been hard hitting on various industries, compelling a number of pH sensor vendors to focus on new product launches for sustained growth in the pH Sensor Market and reduced revenue loss. For instance, in June 2020, PyroScience launched its ultra-compact Pico-pH, which is a fiber-optic pH sensor designed for various OEM applications. PyroScience also supplies Pico OEM modules for optical temperature and oxygen sensors. The combined line of all these modules can result in a wider application scope for PyroScience sensors, such as aquaculture, water-and wastewater-treatment, biotechnology and marine research.

The rising number of government regulations and standards for industries that extensively use water during production processes can benefit the global market for pH sensors. The strict regulations for water treatment plants imposed by environment protection agencies to bring down the amount of pollutants in water as well as environment can also be a significant growth enhancer in the market. The mounting concerns related to safety in industries owing to the toxic effects of basic or acidic water on the product’s quality are also leading the market to greater heights.

Market Segmentation

The pH sensor industry has been considered for type, component, measurement technology and application.

The component-wise segments can be measuring electrode, temperature sensing element, reference electrode and sensor body.

The types of pH sensors are Benchtop pH sensor, On-line pH sensor and Portable pH sensor.

Depending on the measurement technology, the categories can be ion-selective field effect transistors (ISFET) and amperometric detectors.

The application segment comprises healthcare, paper & pulp industry, agriculture, industrial, food & beverage industry, metals and mining, and more.

Regional Insight

North America, Asia Pacific/APAC, Europe, and MEA/Middle East & Africa are the main markets for pH sensors.

The MEA market is the global leader, followed by APAC and North America as well as Europe. The food and beverage industry as well as the water treatment industry in MEA is quite expansive, with massive deployment of pH sensors. Also, strict regulations and policies for the industries prompt them to make higher use of pH meters for better processed food products and higher quality water, which works in the market’s favor.

APAC is among the strongest players in the pH sensor market, as a result of the rising implementation of advanced technologies in industrial systems. Rising security concerns among citizens and the growing spending by government on the development of pH sensors can also enhance the market growth. The region is observing the fastest growth in the manufacturing industry, thanks to the rapid development of infrastructure in India and China, which also boosts the demand for pH sensors in the region.

Key Contenders

The key market contenders listed in the study are Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), In-Situ Inc. (U.K), Emerson Process Management (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Oceana Sensor Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Banpil Photonics Inc (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Omega (Switzerland), Burkert and Power Systems Inc. (U.S.), to name a few.

