Inclinometers Market 2021 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on "Inclinometers Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023"

Industry Insight

As the world grapples with the coronavirus epidemic that has shaken the world, the Global Inclinometers Market 2020 is doing its part to fight the outrage. The year is an extremely eventful year due to COVID 19; thus, the market is screening some positive instincts when studied by Market Research Future. As per the study presented by MRFR, the Global Inclinometers Market has the probable to show enormous growth, which is recorded at 2% CAGR. At this pace, the market would reach valuations of USD 3.5 Billion from the years 2016 and 2023 (forecast period).

Notable Developments

Inclinometer technology is attracting a great deal of attention owing to its abundant applications in the semiconductor field. Manufacturers in the Inclinometers market are progressively investing in the research and development activities to find new and innovative techniques to develop inclinometers. The Inclinometer market is highly fragmented with the incidence of several manufacturers, especially in the Europe regions. Moreover, with the growing number of manufacturers, product differentiation has become vital to gain a competitive edge in the Inclinometers Market.

One of the crucial drivers for Inclinometers market is the high rate of adoption of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) in consumer electronic devices. MEMS in mobile devices are used to scroll, tap, tilt, rotate, and switch from horizontal and vertical displays. Applications such as GPS and gaming, which utilize motion sensors, are popular among smartphone and tablet users. For instance, these sensors, when used in GPS applications, assist consumers in getting directions and estimates on distances even in remote locations. Also, microphones compel a large part of the MEMS market for mobile devices. These are used for providing high-definition audio quality for video recording. They also progress the accuracy of voice command functions. These advantages of MEMS will augment expansion in the global inclinometers market during the forecast period.

Apart from this, one of the latest trends gaining traction in Inclinometers market is the rapidly growing demand for sensors for smart factories. Manufacturing-based countries such as Germany and China have started to automate its existing factories to stay ahead of the competition. Automation permits better communication and precise coordination within factories and ensures flexibility in fundamental processes. This tends to automate end-to-end processes by using sensors, robots, wireless systems, enterprise software, and automation solutions such as programmable logic controller (PLC), distributed control system (DCS), and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). Also, the concept of robotic factories is achieving significance with some companies opting for complete robotization in their factories. This will, in turn, propel the market growth of the global inclinometers

Leading Segments

In terms of the axis segment, the Inclinometers market has included 1 – axis, and multi-axis.

In terms of the output signal segment, the Inclinometers market has included analogue signals, digital signal, and TTL signals.

In terms of the technology segment, the Inclinometers market has included electrolytic, MEMS, capacitive, closed-loop gravity, and others.

In terms of the application segment, the market has included electronic equipment manufacturing, construction, industrial robots, industrial automation, aviation and defence, marine, and automotive applications.

Leading Regions

The global inclinometers market has studied among the regions like Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Among these regions, North America was leading with the highest market share in 2016 and is likely to expand appreciably during the assessment period. North America is intimately followed by Europe and was the second-largest market in 2016.

However, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific regions are likely to show the top growing regions during the forecast period. The inclinometers are highly used in automotive, constructions, and the consumer electronics industry. These industries are likely to rise in parts of Asia Pacific, covering countries like India, Taiwan, and South-East Asia. On the other hand, the Middle East countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman are moving towards infrastructural development at a rapid pace.

Top Players

The global inclinometers market hold some of the prominent players such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Sherborne Sensors Limited (U.K), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), Geokon, Incorporated (U.S.), Parallax Inc (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Japan), Altheris sensors & controls (Netherlands), Agisco S.R.L (Italy), BDC Electronic (Italy), and BeanAir GmbH (Germany).

