Global white box server Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026

Market Highlights

The Open Compute Project (OCP) by Facebook has brought ODMs into the limelight. Partnerships between ODMs and software companies to create customized solutions for their data can bode well for the market. Lease or pricing plans suitable for corporates is likely to entice corporations looking to make the shift towards digitization. Emergence of green data centers as a viable option can open up avenues of growth to the white box server market till 2023.

A white box server can be referred to as the computer framework in large data centers. It is gathered by ODMs (original design manufacturers). It is normally built by collecting the COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) elements in different methods to offer customization to the end-users. Enterprise can build an in-house white box server with the application of retail computer components, that are commercially available. Nonetheless, ODM delivers it at a swifter pace. Key operating systems like Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Windows Server along with visualization software can be operated on a white box server. Technology giants such as Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. (Taiwan), Compal Electronics (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan), are some of the key players in the white box server market. Quanta Computer Inc a renowned player in white box server market has crafted the Quanta 4U quad-processor rackmount server that extends reliability, scalability, and high performance, to enterprises. The server showcases excellent development capacity that makes it ideal and competitive for business-critical applications such as (CRM, SAP, ERP etc.) and large-data-set workloads.

Surged employment of analytical applications that need continuous operations of physical and virtualized servers in data centers is propelling the expansion of the market.

Regional Analysis

The worldwide white box server market is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America plays a significant role in the data center market embracing Canada, the U.S. (Silicon Valley, New York, Eastern Washington State, and Dallas), and so on. Although data centers are still prevalent in key American cities, data centers are increasingly being built in the Midwest. Colorado is turning into a data center hot spot. Within the Asia Pacific market, a prime driver of the white box severs industry is, the surging application of mobile devices, which need computational power of these servers. The growth in Asia Pacific market is propelled by China as it is rapidly shifting to white box alternatives.

Key Players

The white box server market vendors are include Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Compal Electronics (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan), Penguin Computing (U.S.), Hyve Solutions (U.S.), Stack Velocity Group (U.S.), Servers Direct (U.S.), Silicon Mechanics (U.S.), ZT Systems (U.S.), and Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Segmentation:

The white box server market is segmented by form factor, application, operating system, and components.

By form factor, it is segmented into blade servers, tower, rack, and others. Blade servers are expected to gain the largest market share till 2023. Manufacturers are offering servers with low mass which can be fit easily into any customized setup. This will allow solution architects to customize design system architecture in accordance to the company’s needs.

By application, it is segmented into data centers and enterprise. The data center application can generate maximum revenue due to the boom in the digital revolution. White box servers offer a viable solution for large enterprises to adapt to new strategies for improving their performance as well as for small enterprises looking to scale virtually.

By operating system, it is segmented into UNIX, Windows, Linux, and others.

By components, it is segmented into network adapter, motherboard, power supply, processor, and memory.

