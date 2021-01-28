Video Management Software Market New Technologies, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Size, Industry Profit Growth, Global Segments and Business Trends

Video Management Software Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published research report, asserts that the global market is booming and expected to grow exponentially over the review period, recording a substantial market valuation of USD 17.60 billion by 2024, registering a 23.20% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2024.

The growing penetration of video surveillance in a broad range of applications such as facility protection, monitoring applications, event video surveillance and cross-border activities is the vital driving force for market growth of Video Management Software Market. Furthermore, increasing large scale security network is poised to fuel the adoption of video surveillance software market in the coming years. However, privacy concerns in terms of adoption of video surveillance systems expected to suppress its market growth. Along with this, large storage requirement by video surveillance systemsa is expected to curb its market growth. With the growing penetration of video surveillance systems especially in emerging economies, video management software developers are poised to find substantial market opportunities in near future.

Competitive Analysis:

The leading market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are AxxonSoft Inc. (Germany), Qognify Inc. (US), Verint Systems (US), Genetec Inc. (US), Salient Systems (US), 3VR (US), Exacq Technologies (US), GeoVision Inc. (Taiwan), Aimetis Corporation (Canada), March Networks (Canada), Surveon Technology Inc. (Taiwan), Video Insights Inc. (US), iMotion Security Inc. (Canada), Milestone Systems Inc. (US), and Mindtree Limited (India).

Segmental Analysis:

the global market for video management software has been segmented based on technology, solution, organization size, deployment, vertical, and region.

Based on the solution, the global market has been segmented into video intelligence, case management, advanced video management, data integration, custom application management, intelligent streaming, mobile application, navigation management, storage management, and security management.

Based on the technology, the global market has been divided into analog-based and IP-based.

Dynamic end-use requirement and augmenting trend of cloud-based solutions has resulted in the development of video surveillance systems for different deployment types. Based on the deployment, the global market has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.

Based on the organization size, the global video management software market has been classified into large enterprises and SMEs. With increasing need of video surveillance, video management software is expected to find its application in various end-use industry verticals.

By vertical, the global video management software market has been segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, government, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of the global market has been conducted in four major regions, including the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).

Currently, North America is predicted to acquire the largest market share because of the increasing demand for video management software and video surveillance systems among various industry verticals to ensure the safety of the premise and assets. The US has the largest market share due to the increasing penetration of IP-based video technologies and the presence of key market players is driving the market growth in the region.

Europe is expected to acquire the second-largest market share due to the growing government initiatives to adopt video management software to provide efficient video management in countries such as the UK, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, France, Spain, Italy, Norway, the Netherlands, Greece, and Sweden.

Asia-Pacific holds the third-largest market share and is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the increasing demand for cloud-based video management software among the large enterprises and SMEs. Video management software is expected to witness a high adoption rate in countries such as China, Japan, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

The market in South America and the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow steadily during the forecasted period owing to the increasing demand for advanced video surveillance solutions in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

