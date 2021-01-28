Software Defined Everything Market Global Leading Growth Drivers, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

Software Defined Everything Market Insights:

The digital revolution has made it possible to virtualize the entirety of the technological stack. Software defined everything allows organizations to compute, network, store data and integrate security. Software defined everything is an umbrella term coined by IBM to define its vision of the future of technology. Software defined networking (SDN), software defined storage (SDS), and software defined data center (SDDC).

Global Market For Software Defined Everything is estimated to reach USD 253.60 billion by 2024, registering a 31.62% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024

The growth of cloud, internet of things and big data have positively impacted the global software defined everything market which is still in its nascent stages. Adoptions of such technology has low maintenance which drives the market significantly. This is particularly due to the adoption of cloud computing which eliminated the need for expensive infrastructure and promotes use of Software as a Service. Software Defined Everything Market has wide applications most industries and business organizations, their ability to provide superior network stability, keep up with changing business requirements and analyzing & storing the massive volumes of data being generated on a regular basis is swiftly encouraging growth of the market. However, due to these operations taking place in a virtual environment, security is a concern which slows market growth.

Moreover, as software defined everything is in its early stages, there is a lack of skilled labor. This is a challenge which doubles as an opportunity, as the up and coming nature of software defined everything is likely to produce skilled labor and further technological advancements are likely to increase adoption.

Major Key Players:

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global software defined everything market as Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, VMware Inc., Extreme Network, Nexenta Systems Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Silver Peak, Metaswitch Networks Ltd, Pivot3, Infoblox Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Western Digital Corp, Fujitsu Ltd, and NEC Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

The Global SDE Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Types, the market has been segmented on the basis of Software Defined Networking, Software Defined Storage, Software Defined Data Center whereas on the basis of Application, the market has been segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare among others.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads growth for the global software defined everything market with developed countries such as the US and Canada providing the highest growth opportunities. The region displays an affinity for the adoption of technological advancements with particular emphasis on software and digital advancements. A high concentration of market players are expected to provide the region with an edge and it has been observed that the region displays high adoption of SDNs with a growing shift toward SDDCs. North America is expected to grow to USD 33.52 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Europe accounts for the second most significant region and is closely followed by the Asia Pacific market. Countries such as U.K, Germany and Italy are major contributors to the growth of the market due to the presence of a rapidly growing telecommunications & IT industry in Europe. Moreover, Europe has earned a reputation as a financial hub and the BFSI segment in the region is placing high demand for SDEs which has played a significant role in determining Europe’s market share.

Latest Industry News:

X by Orange, has announced its partnering with Red Hat as core technology partners to help create X by Orange’s software defined strategy using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

VMware has recently announced that it is going to add a host of services to its new virtual cloud platform, includes software defined everything.

