Global 3D Cell Culture Market Growth Factors, Types And Application By Regional Analysis 2023

Some of the key players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories Inc, Tecan Trading AG, ReproCELL Europe Ltd, The Electrospinning Company, Lena Biosciences, Inc., InSphero, and others.

Global 3D cell culture Market, on the basis of region, is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas 3D cell culture market was valued at USD 279.77 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1318.73 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 27.79% during the forecast period. In the region, North America accounted for the largest market share with 78.8% for the 3D cell culture market.

The Americas dominated the global 3D cell culture market owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers, with the well-established market such are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Kuraray Co Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGaA, and various others generate a huge amount of revenue for 3D cell culture market. Furthermore, rising drug discoveries in the region have accounted for a considerably large market share. Additionally, rising need for organ transplantation is also pushing the growth of the market. According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), as of November 2016, 121,678 patients were estimated to be waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. Similarly, U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation, in 2016 around 33,611 transplants were performed. Additionally, around 20 patients die daily waiting for a transplant. This rising demand form organ transplantation is likely to enhance the growth of 3D cell culture market in the Americas region.

The global 3D cell culture market is segmented on the basis of technique, product, application, and end-user. On the basis technique, it is segmented into Scaffolds Based 3D Cell Culture and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture. On the basis of the product, it is segmented into Consumables and Instruments. On the basis of the application, it is segmented into cancer research, stem cell research, drug discovery, Tissue Screening & Engineering, Regenerative Medicine and others. On the basis of the end users, it is segmented into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research & Academic Laboratories and others.

