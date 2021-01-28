Mobile BI Market Global Segments, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Emerging Technologies, Industry Trends, Profit Growth and Regional Study by Forecast to 2022

Mobile BI Market Highlights:

The global mobile business intelligence (B.I.) market 2020 is expected to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2023, with 23.29% CAGR over the review period of 2016-2022

Increasing customer preferences and dramatic change in the technology landscape resulted in the demand for reliable data processing and fast analytics and applications and real-time decision-making. Mobile B.I. is available across a range of sectors and is highly useful, its functionality and functions serving as engines for the product’s accelerated growth. Of example, real-time data analytics allows for higher productivity in the industrial industry. Mobile BI Market I. provides simple, real-time access to data at any given point in the day to make real-time improvements to optimize target performance. Besides, several B.I. solutions on personal computers have been found to be cost-efficient and tracking. Google Analytics, for example, has a mobile B.I. app that enables executives to immediately access real-time data via smartphones or tablets or other personal devices. In addition, IoT convergence helps the industry to expand as IoT enables mobile devices to connect, analyze and exchange real-world data across networks and cloud-based computing platforms.

The personalized best-price bid in real time and the provision of retail location-based services is a crucial driver for the sector. Rising corporate sizes worldwide, increasing penetration of computational technologies, and the potential of virtual BIs to improve time and cost productivity are projected to propel the demand during the review period. The growing introduction of the mobile enterprise application platform (MEAP) is widening the industry as it includes both a mobile client application and a mobile middleware server where the middleware server helps handle data through stability, scalability, device management, cross-domain support, simplifying customer purchasing decision and more.

On the opposite, it is easy to hack, lose or steal mobile devices. Consequently, the use of mobile B.I. can increase the risk of violation of sensitive or confidential information, which is a restriction on the market.

Competitive Dashboard:

The major players of global mobile business intelligence (B.I.) market report include Information Builders (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Yellowfin International Pty Ltd. (U.S.), Micro Strategy (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), TIBCO Software (U.S.), Qlik and others.

Market Segmentation:

The global mobile B.I. market is segmented on the basis of end-users, services, business function, and region. By services, the global mobile B.I. market is bifurcated between professional services and managed services.

By business function, the market is classified into sales, marketing, operations, finance, I.T., H.R. and others. By end-users, the market is segmented to comprise manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, government, I.T. & telecommunication, BFSI and healthcare.

Regional Analysis:

The global mobile B.I. market is also divided by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

North America has secured the largest share of the global market with its high concentration of industry participants and the presence of mature economies such as the U.S. and Canada and is projected to see remarkable growth over the forecast period. The world, with an emphasis on the developing economies, has a strong preference for the adoption of innovations in digital technology and there is a tendency to own more than one personal computer. Early acceptance of Mobile B.I. in the region cemented its spot on the world’s leading regional market for mobile BIs. The healthcare sector in the U.S. is growing at a fast pace as policy policies are projected to accelerate the development of big data analytics and cloud base delivery, along with different technologies for the healthcare sector.

