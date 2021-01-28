Global Hypotonia Market Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast By Application And Types To 2023

Market Highlights
Children born with hypotonia may have signs such as a ‘floppy’ head because they can’t control their neck muscles, feeling that the child is limp when held, inability of the child to hold their knees and elbows bent, difficulty suckling and even swallowing and inability to grasp objects, such as a pencil, etc.
Over the last decade, the number of hospitals has increased to a great extent, which has influenced the growth of the market positively. Moreover, increasing demand for better treatment and changing reimbursement policies have fueled the market growth.
Increasing prevalence of neurological disorder like epilepsy, rising need for better treatment, increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for research & development, changing lifestyle, and rapid development in technology will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth during the review period.
The global hypotonia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
Regional Analysis
The Americas dominate the global hypotonia market owing to the presence of huge patient population, high health care spending, and increasing government support for research & development.
Europe holds the second largest share of the global hypotonia market. The increasing focus of various government agencies on treating various neurological disorders such as epilepsy, and depression will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The growing public awareness will boost the adoption of these devices in the Europe market.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing hypotonia market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development will drive the market in China and India over the assessment period.
The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global hypotonia market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.
Segmentation
The global hypotonia market is segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into acquired hypotonia and congenital hypotonia. On the basis of diagnosis it is segmented into physical examination, blood tests, muscle biopsy, assessment of cerebrospinal fluid, computerized tomography or CT scan or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, electroencephalogram, electromyography, metabolic panel tests, assessment of thyroid hormone, nerve conduction velocity, genetic testing, and others. On the basis of treatment it is segmented into physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, drugs, and others. Drugs is further segmented into neostigmine, physostigmine, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories and others.
Key Players
Some of key the players in the market are LivaNova PLC (U.K), EnteroMedics Inc. (U.S.), ElectroCore Medical LLC (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cyberonics, Inc. (U.S.), NeuroMetrix, Inc.(U.S.), ImThera Medical (U.S.), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.(U.S.), and others.
