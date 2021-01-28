Global Hypotonia Market Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast By Application And Types To 2023

The global hypotonia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global hypotonia market owing to the presence of huge patient population, high health care spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global hypotonia market. The increasing focus of various government agencies on treating various neurological disorders such as epilepsy, and depression will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The growing public awareness will boost the adoption of these devices in the Europe market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing hypotonia market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of technology and huge healthcare spending. Rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives for research & development will drive the market in China and India over the assessment period.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global hypotonia market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation

The global hypotonia market is segmented on the basis of types, diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of the type, it is segmented into acquired hypotonia and congenital hypotonia. On the basis of diagnosis it is segmented into physical examination, blood tests, muscle biopsy, assessment of cerebrospinal fluid, computerized tomography or CT scan or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, electroencephalogram, electromyography, metabolic panel tests, assessment of thyroid hormone, nerve conduction velocity, genetic testing, and others. On the basis of treatment it is segmented into physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, drugs, and others. Drugs is further segmented into neostigmine, physostigmine, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are LivaNova PLC (U.K), EnteroMedics Inc. (U.S.), ElectroCore Medical LLC (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cyberonics, Inc. (U.S.), NeuroMetrix, Inc.(U.S.), ImThera Medical (U.S.), and Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.(U.S.), and others.

