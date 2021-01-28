Global Automated Border Control (ABC) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2026

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest “Automated Border Control Market” report, reveals that the global market of automated border control is likely to register a lucrative CAGR of 16% in the forecast years of 2017 to 2023. The surge in adoption of self-service barriers and automated border gates in sites, such as arrival halls is expected to boost the expansion of the global market of automated boarder control. The rise in need for optimization of passenger management and to strengthen the border security by elimination of illegal immigration are factors that are likely to surge the automated border control security. Penetration of technologies, such as AI and internet of things, is observed to impact the lives of people.

The rise in adoption of biometrics system across international seaports and airports and is also expected to boost the demand for automated border control systems. It is because of the rising demand for automated border control, its market is likely to generate high revenue by the end of the evaluation period. On the contrary, the lack of infrastructural sturdiness in underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder the expansion of the market. However, the growing adoption of advanced technology in these areas and remote locations and increase in budget for deploying advanced border control measures are expected to challenge the restraining factors of the automated border control market.

Segmentation:

Segmental insights of the automated border control (ABC) market reveals progress of the market in different sectors. The automated boarder control market is studied in segments to precisely understand growth parameters of the market. The global market of automated border control is studied by component, solution type, and application. By solution type, the market is segmented into ABC Kiosk and ABC E-gate. By component, the market is segmented into service, hardware, and software. By application, the market is segmented into seaport, airport, and land port.

Detailed Regional Analysis

Regionally, the automated border control market is studied across four major areas. They are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The automated border market in Europe is expected to lead the growth curve of the global market, as the regional market is expected to hold command over the share of the global market. The existence of a large number of developers of automation services, and their adoption across various industries are expected to contribute effectively to the expansion of automated border services in Europe. The growing incorporation of automated border control gates at airports of developing countries and the fast-paced adoption of biometric technology are factors that are effectively contributing to the expansion of the market in this region. The market in North America is expected to hold the second largest share of global automated border control market by the end of the forecast period. The growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions to develop more efficient border security systems can boost the expansion of the market. The rise in terrorist activities and surge in the number of illegal immigrants to North America can propel the expansion of the regional market. The rise in cognizance of such technologically advanced solutions across regions, such as Japan, China, and India are expected to push the APAC market.

Key Players

MRFR listed a few players of the global automated border control market. They are; Atos Corporation (France), HID Global (the U.S.), Cominfosec (Czech Republic), Cognitec Systems (Germany), Gemalto (the Netherlands), Cross Match Technologies Inc. (the U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Gunnebo Group Corporation (Sweden), Modi Modular Digits GmbH (Germany), and Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH (Germany).

