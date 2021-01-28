Medical Tourism Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors, And Regional Outlook

Medical Tourism Market Insights

Increasing costs of treatments for chronic diseases and other kinds of treatment have been highly encouraging of medical tourism. It has been a common practice in an effort to procure good treatment at lower costs. Developing economies around the world offer high-quality medical treatments which attract patients from other parts of the world. Market Research Future has published its newest report on the global medical tourism market which reveals an expected and promising CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The market was found to be valued at USD 70,836.9 Mn at the start of the forecast period and is likely to grow to reach an impressive USD 226,762.7 Mn by the end of 2023.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1975

In the US, an angioplasty treatment would cost well over USD 55,000. However, in India, the cost is a fraction of the price as USD 3,300. The drastic difference in costs has led patients in developed countries with high healthcare costs to seek treatment in countries which are emerging rapidly and have a similar medical infrastructure. The reduces waiting time for treatment in these countries is also a significant factor driving growth for the global market. Timely treatment is the key to speedy recovery. However, the prevalence of chronic diseases in some developed countries has resulted in waiting lists for treatments. These waiting lists can easily be skipped via medical tourism. Developing countries are positioning themselves as medical tourism hubs with plenty of support from local governments, thus increasing market growth. Investments in healthcare sectors of these countries have ensured high-quality treatments at comparatively low prices. Language barriers and long travel times are expected to work against market growth and challenge the global medical tourism market.

Medical Tourism Market Segmentation

The global medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of type. This is divided into neurology/neurosurgery treatments, orthopedic/spine treatments, fertility/IVF treatments, cosmetic treatments, cardiovascular/cardiology treatments, oncology/cancer treatments, and dental treatments. Among these, The cosmetic treatments market is the most lucrative segment with a high demand for facial rejuvenation and breast reconstruction treatments. The cost-efficient prices at medical tourism destinations for cosmetic procedures drive the segment’s growth.

Medical Tourism Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific, due to a high concentration of developing economies has a 43.7% share of the market making it the market leader by regional assessment. Investments in technological advancements and state of the art medical machinery are augmenting market growth. Moreover, The region includes South Korea which is a highly popular destination for cosmetic procedures. The APAC is expected to grow at a highly promising CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Eastern and Central Europe also represent an important regional segment which is growing rapidly and is expected to establish itself as a medical tourism destination over the forecast period.

Medical Tourism Market Key Players

Noted market players that are included in the report are Asklepios Kliniken Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Shouldice Hospital, Bangkok Hospital, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Samitivej PCL, CHRISTUS MUGUERZA, Clemenceau Medical Center, Anadolu Medical Center, Prince Court Medical Centre, Fortis Healthcare, Gleneagles Global Hospitals Group, and Schoen-Kliniken. These market players are extensively profiled in MRFR’s competitive analysis.

Latest Industry News

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has just signed an MOU with the Medical Tourism Association to partner in its efforts to establish itself as a high-quality medical tourism destination

Cancun, Mexico, has begun development of “Health City” with the help of third-party The location of the project is situated 10 minutes from the airport and aims to increase medical tourism activities.

For More See Healthcare Related Reports News:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pulse-oximeters-market-2020-global-trends-sales-supply-demand-and-regional-analysis-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/home-healthcare-market-2020-global-segments-size-industry-growth-and-recent-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chinese-fibromyalgia-market-2020-global-analysis-segments-top-key-players-drivers-and-recent-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sentinel-node-biopsy-market-analysis-2020-2023-key-findings-regional-study-top-key-players-profiles-recent-trends-and-future-prospects-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hematocrit-test-market-analysis-2020-2023-key-findings-regional-analysis-recent-trends-industry-growth-top-key-players-profiles-and-future-prospects-2021-01-08

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

https://primefeed.in/