Endoscopy Device Market 2021 Global Analysis With Focus On Opportunities, Development Strategy

Growing popularity of Non-robotic minimally invasive surgery or endoscopic surgery has boosted the global endoscopic devices market to the new extent. The major benefits associated with endoscopic surgical procedures are small or no incision, short hospital stay, less pain, quick recovery time, less scarring, and reduction in blood loss.

According to the 2014 European Union statistics, bronchoscopy and colonoscopy were the most common surgical procedures opted for diagnosis and treatment purpose in European region. The frequency of diagnostic bronchoscopies was higher in Croatia, whereas, high frequency for colonoscopy was observed in the UK, Malta, Ireland, Belgium, France, and Denmark.

On cosmetic front, endoscopic surgery is also preferred to optimize cosmetic outcome. Endoscopy-assisted breast surgery (EABS) was initially used to facilitate breast augmentation but now this procedure can be used to assist in sentinel node biopsy, to excise benign breast tumors, and to resect malignant breast tumors.

The global endoscopy device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Players in the Endoscopy Device Market

Some of the key players in this market are Cogentix Medical, Integrate Endoscopy, J&J services Inc, Shaili Endoscopy, Interscope Inc., Cantel Medical, Micro-Tech Endoscopy, Cognetix, Stryker, OLYMPUS, KARL STORZ Gmbh & Co. KG, FUJIFILM, PENTAX MEDICAL, and RICHARD WOLF.

The global endoscopy device market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is the leading market across the globe on account of constantly increasing cancer patient population, and increasing government support for research in healthcare domain, which is likely to flourish the Americas market over the review period.

According to WHO, it is estimated that the world’s population aged 60 years and older will be doubled by 2050. In the U.S, over 20% of the total population will be aged 65 years or over by 2030. The number is continuously increasing due to poor diet and increasing aging population in America region.

Europe accounts for the second largest market in the world. Europe consist of two regions namely Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe holds the major share of the market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. The major driving factor of the market are increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing government support for development of healthcare domain, and well-developed technology. Moreover, increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of cancer among geriatric population drive the European market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the concentration of emerging player and focus of established market leaders in this region. Moreover, the rising incidence of cancer in Asia Pacific has prompted suppliers and manufacturers to expand their market reach and to enter developing economies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diseases such as stroke, heart disease, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, kidney diseases were the leading cause of death in 2014.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa owns the minimum share of the endoscopy device market due to less development in the healthcare services such as new and advanced diagnosis & treatment methods in the healthcare domain.

Endoscopy Device Market Segmentation

The global endoscopy device market is segmented on the basis of type, therapy, treatments & procedures, application, accessory & processors, and end user.

On the basis of type, it is segmented into flexible endoscopes, rigid endoscopes, capsule endoscopes, surgical endoscopes, and robot-assisted endoscopes.

On the basis of therapy, it is segmented into colonoscopy, gastroscopy, arthroscopy, laparoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreotography, ureteroscopy, and cystoscopy

On the basis of treatments & procedures, it is segmented into abdominal, gynecologic, and pelvic organ conditions, joint and orthopedic conditions, lower gastrointestinal conditions, lung and airway conditions, upper gastrointestinal conditions, and urinary system conditions. Abdominal, gynecologic and pelvic organ conditions is further segmented into hernia repair, removal of the appendix, gallbladder, spleen, uterine fibroids, endometrial tissue, and ectopic pregnancy. Joint and orthopedic conditions is further segmented into repair of rotator cuff conditions, carpal tunnel syndrome, loose bone or cartilage, torn or damaged cartilage, tendons, and arthritis. Lower gastrointestinal conditions is further segmented into removal of colon polyps, and treatment of bleeding from the colon. Lung and airway conditions is further segmented into lung abscess, removal of a foreign object in the airway, and opening of a narrowed airway. Upper gastrointestinal conditions is further segmented into removal of polyps and foreign objects, widening of a narrowed esophagus, treatment of hypertensive lower esophageal sphincter, barrett’s esophagus, and esophageal cancer. Urinary system conditions is further segmented into kidney stones

On the basis of applications, it is segmented into gastrointestinal endoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, urology endoscopy, bronchoscopy, mediastinoscopy, and otoscopy.

On the basis of accessory & processors, it is segmented into accessory and processors.

On the basis of technology, it is segmented into video and fiber

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into critical care, gastroenterologists, general and pediatric surgeons, obstetricians-gynecologists (ob/gyns) and orthopedic surgeons.

