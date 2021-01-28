Intraductal Papilloma Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

An intraductal papilloma is a benign, noncancerous, breast tumour that forms in a milk duct and is made of gland and fibrous tissue as well as blood vessels. These generally appears as lumps after breast examination and may cause nipple discharge or bleeding. Intraductal papilloma most commonly occur in women between ages 35 and 55. Central/solitary papillomas are generally benign while multiple papillomas, have been associated with a slightly higher risk of breast cancer.

The symptoms of breast enlargement are breast enlargement, inversion of the nipple thickening or swelling of part of the breast, changes to the breast or nipple skin area, such as dimpling, redness, scaling, peeling etc. Multiple papillomas consist of about 10 % of all intraductal papillomas. Intraductal Papilloma comprise of approximately 10% of all benign breast tumour types. Intraductal papillomas of the breast are benign lesions with an incidence of approximately 2-3% in humans. Risk factors such as obesity, alcohol consumption, postmenopausal hormone therapy, medications containing estrogen and progesterone such as birth control pills, menstrual cycle abnormalities, physical inactivity, not breastfeeding the child etc. increase the chances of intraductal papillomas. Additionally, mothers who have their first child after the age of 35, or never have one, also run equal risks for this condition.

Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as surgery is the definitive treatment for intraductal papilloma market. The advent of minimally invasive treatment has changed the market landscape for surgeries to a large extent. Miniaturization of surgical instruments and development of non-invasive treatment such as radiofrequency ablation is expected to drive the future market. The growing demand for better minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

Global Intraductal papilloma Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Allergen plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Entax Medical, Olympus, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Cook Medical, Cook Medical, Inc., and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive volume of surgeries performed and high expenditure on the health care. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new products and surgical procedures in the US drives the intraductal papilloma market. Also, concentration of major healthcare companies in the developed countries of this region coupled with the larger insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the US expend high on the healthcare, which accounts for 16% of GDP also cruises the sale of intraductal papilloma treatment.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and strong healthcare penetration. European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly and China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs during the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for will be Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions and poor healthcare development.

Segmentation

The global intraductal papilloma market has been segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as central/solitary papillomas, peripheral/multiple papillomas and others.

Based on diagnosis, the market has been segmented as examination, ultrasonography, biopsy, mammogram/galactography, ductograms, Computerized Tomography (CT) and others.

Based on surgery, the market has been segmented as microdochectomy, total duct excision, drugs and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

