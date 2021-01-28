Global Safety Light CurtainsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global safety light curtains market is projected to reach approximately USD 1190 million at a 5% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The study discusses and explores the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global safety light curtains industry, including potential opportunities and challenges, strengths, and risks.

Safety Light Curtains are optoelectronic devices mounted in the factory to ensure workers’ safety in the area during the running time of machinery. Safety Light Curtains are primarily used as a replacement for mechanical barriers and other traditional types of machine guarding. Due to this unique feature, safety light curtains reduce the need for guards or any manual intervention and barriers, which, in turn, reduce the labor costs of the industry. Safety light curtains also improve the machine’s durability as they serve as a protecting agent, which in turn improves the efficiency and operability of the machine. In addition, ANSI B11.19, IEC 61496-1/-2, ISO 138555 are some of the international standards implemented for manufacturing light curtains.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Safety Light Curtains market include OMRON Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Electric Works (Japan), Banner Engineering (U.S.), Carlo Gavazzi Holding (Switzerland), Datalogic (Italy), K.A. Schmersal Holding (Germany), Leuze electronic (Germany), Pinnacle Systems (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Keyence (Japan), Sick (Germany), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany) and ReeR (Italy).

Market Segmentation

The global safety light curtains market has been differentiated by components, resolution, safety level, and end-users.

By component, the global safety light curtains market has been segmented into light emitting diodes, photoelectric cells, control units, displays, and enclosures.

By resolution, the global safety light curtains market has been segmented into 9-24 mm, 25-90mm, and more than 90 mm.

By safety level type, the global safety light curtains market has been categorized as type 2 and type 4.

On the basis of end-users, the global safety light curtains market has been categorized as automotive, food & beverages, semiconductors & electronics, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Safety Light Curtains market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is presumed to have a significant growth in the safety light curtains market. China, South Korea, Japan, India are the leading countries in the region. Owing to inexpensive labor and acquainted with manufacturing hubs in the region. North America is also anticipated to be the fastest growing region in safety light curtains market over the forecast period. U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in safety light curtains market. This growth is due to the presence of robust manufacturing infrastructure which eventually increases the safety equipment for preventing industrial hazards.

