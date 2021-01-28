Global Geotechnical Instrumentation and MonitoringMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Overview

The geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market 2020 can procure a growth rate of 12% from 2017 to 2023 (appraisal period), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, offering detailed market developments following the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Top Boosters and Main Deterrents

The need to continuously supervise and monitor construction projects has boosted the use of geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring technology. This technology helps enhance the accuracy as well as the quality of the designed projects, leading to its higher demand in the construction industry. Since geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring provides multiple benefits such as efficiently analyzing the initial site status, observing the key method and offering safety and protection, it is bound to find extensive applications across diverse end-user sectors worldwide.

The global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market can also benefit significantly on account of the rising number of noncritical construction activities projects around the globe, such as slopes, excavations and tunnels. The frequent technical innovations in the sensor industry along with the rising deployment of instrumentation in emerging countries with untapped potential can also provide the market with a host of lucrative opportunities in the following years.

The increased spending on infrastructural development across countries, strict government measures regarding the sustainment of infrastructures and the mounting awareness with regard to GTIM tools can also be conducive for market growth. The opportunities in Asia Pacific are abundant, given the massive investments going into the energy and oil & gas industry, which boosts the growth of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market.

Key players

Some of the major players in global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market include Deep Excavation LLC (U.S.), Geocomp Corporation (U.S.), DST Consulting Engineers Inc (Canada), Fugro (Holland), Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd (Singapore), S. W. Cole Engineering, Inc (U.S.), Coffey International (Australia), WJ Groundwater Limited (U.K), EKO Instruments (Japan), Geotechnics Limited (U.K), among others

