Global Smart Connected DevicesMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The global smart connected devices market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for smart connected devices from individuals. Moreover, increasing demand for smart connected devices across various industry verticals and rise in demand for internet of things applications are other major factors driving the growth of the global smart connected devices market.

The global smart connected devices market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North America market is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period. The U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the Smart Connected Devices Market in North America region owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Motorola Solutions Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Apple Inc., and Dell Inc. among others in this region. Due to sustainable and well-established economies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, North America also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity.

The growth of the market is also attributed to increasing focus of business organizations towards better management of business processes and growing dependency of enterprises on smart connected devices and increasing trend of bringing your own device. In the global smart connected devices market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to increasing demand for smart connected devices across different industry verticals in different countries in the region.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Smart Connected Devices Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

Top Market Contenders

Some of the prominent players in the global smart connected devices market: Sony Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Nokia Networks (Finland), LG Corporation (South Korea), Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd (China), Micromax Informatics (India), Videocon Industries Ltd. (India), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Ltd. (Hong Kong), Blackberry Ltd. (Canada), and ZTE Corporation (China) among others.

