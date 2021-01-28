Global Gesture Recognition Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Gesture recognition is the conversion, using a mathematical algorithm, of a hominid gesture or signal to order. In the absence of any physical devices, it enables any individual to interrelate with the computer as an input mechanism for performing desired actions within a program. The technology interprets human expressions and motions, such as hands, fingers, back, head or whole body movement. It helps users to only use their gestures to operate and monitor devices. It is projected to expand due to

increased per capita income, increased technological advances and burgeoning digitization across numerous industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare. The increasing usage of consumer electronics, the increasing introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the rising need for comfort and convenience in product usage also provide an upthrust to the industry. Lower installation costs and improved user experience in different applications drive the Gesture Recognition industry primarily. The development is fueled by the introduction of gesture recognition technology in smart phones and automotive equipment.

Segmental Analysis

The global gesture recognition market is analyzed on the basis of product, technology, application and region.

On the basis of technology the gesture recognition market is segmented into 2D gesture technology, sensors, and 3D gesture technology. Based on technology, the global market for gesture recognition is led by sensor technology, while the 3D technology segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR of 30.65% over the review period.

By the product, the market is bifurcated into touch less and touch based system. Based on product, the global market for gesture recognition is led by the touch-based product type, whereas the touchless product is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 32.42% during the forecast period.

The gesture recognition technology is having comprehensive area of applications such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, transportation, IT, commercial, telecom and many more. Based on application, the global market for gesture recognition is led by the consumer electronics segment and also projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 30.37% over the forecast period.

