Global Flip Chip TechnologyMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Industry Insight

Flip-chip refers to semiconductors that are mounted with the active side down. Flip chip assembly offers many advantages. A key advantage is improved electrical performance. The small bumps of flip chip interconnection provide short electrical paths, which yield excellent electrical properties with low capacitance, inductance, and resistance. This results in greatly improved high-frequency performance compared to other interconnection methods such as chip-and-wire. Another important advantage of flip-chip assembly is its compactness. The electrical connection pads on the chip and substrate surfaces can be laid out as an area array, rather than around the periphery of the chip. This 2D-array structure can save chip space and reduce the footprint of the chip on the substrate.

Flip chip assembly has gained acceptance in a wide range of low-end and high-end electronic products. Miniaturization, enhanced the electrical performance, and high interconnection density are driving the applications of this technology. Many wireless device suppliers are expanding their use of Flip Chip Technology to high-end ICs. For instance, 75% of new ASIC designs are now in the flip chip format, and this percentage is increasing.

Existing 2-D integrated circuit (2.0DIC) flip-chip and wafer-level packaging technologies have shown solid growth over the past five years and are used in a number of mainstream applications predominantly in high-end smartphones. Flip chip packaging involves applying soldered bumps on the top side of a fabricated wafer, the integrated circuit can then be flipped and aligned with grooves on an external circuit to enable the necessary connections. This form of packaging occupies less space in products and offers higher input/ output rates because the whole surface area of the chip can be used for interconnection

Key players

Some of the major players in flip chip technology market are Samsung Group (South Korea), Intel Corporation (U.S.), GlobalFoundries (U.S.), UMC (Taiwan), ASE, Inc. (Taiwan), Amkor Technology (U.S.), STATS ChipPAC (Singapore), Powertech Technology (Taiwan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation:

The global flip chip technology market is segmented on the basis of wafer bumping process, packaging technology, packaging type, product, application, and region. On the basis of the wafer bumping process, the segment is further classified into copper (CU) pillar, lead-free, Tin-lead eutectic solder and gold stud plated solder. On the basis of the packaging technology, the market is further classified into 2D, 2.5D, and 3D packaging technology. On the basis of the packaging type

