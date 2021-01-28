Global Workplace Transformation Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

The need for digital transformation and employee satisfaction is estimated to create new trends that will favor the progress of the workplace transformation market in the coming period.

As the workforce changes globally, the need for equipping them becomes more urgent, and this change is estimated to benefit the workplace transformation market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A 17% CAGR is estimated to steer the market to earning of USD 22 billion by 2023.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional evaluation of the workplace transformation market encompasses regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the regions. It has been noted that the North American regional market is responsible for the most significant market segment for the workplace transformation market. While the Asia Pacific market is estimated to be top rising as most of the enterprises are using cloud-based solutions and positioning digital workplace services. The factors that are further aiding the augmentation of the APAC market are globalization and foreign direct investment, swift economic increase, high internet use in the workforce and escalating infiltration of the smartphone.

Segmentation:

The segmental insight into the workplace transformation industry is conducted on the basis of organization size, service type, region, and end-user. Based on the vertical segment, the workplace transformation market comprises of healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, telecommunication BFSI, government, automotive retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and IT and others. Based on the service type, the workplace transformation market consists of application management services, unified communication & collaboration services, asset management services, service desk, desktop virtualization, enterprise mobility & telecom services, field services, workplace upgrade & migration services, workplace automation services, and others. Based on the organization sizes, the workplace transformation market consists of small, medium size enterprises, and large enterprises. On the basis of regions, the workplace transformation market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the regions.

Competitive Analysis

The support of the administration in countries around the world is estimated to have a significant impact on the development of the market in the upcoming period. The revamping of distribution channels is also expected in the coming years with a particular focus on using robots for the logistic function on a larger scale than before. The market is in a condition of flux due to the rapid and severe changes in the global economy. The rebooting of manufacturing activities is another strategic aspect that is being emphasized to ensure that the supply of the end product can be reasonably ensured to the users in the market. The market players are taking the steps that are necessary to ensure that the market survives the turbulent period and emerge recovered in the future. The fortification of the human resource is estimated to be the critical point being addressed in these times of uncertainty.

The eminent contenders in the workplace transformation market are NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Citrix Systems (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Atos (France), Infosys (India), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Ltd. (India), Wipro Ltd. (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), and Intel Corporation (U.S.) to name a few.

Industry Updates:

Apr 2020 Transurban, a toll road operator, has set up virtual desktops in AWS Workspaces for more than 850 staff, adding up a new facet to a workplace transformation in progress for the last two years. Transurban’s accelerated transition to distant work arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been identified as key to future work from home arrangements.

