Global Voice Over Wireless LAN Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The voice over wireless LAN market is getting impacted strongly by demands for effective communication. Voice over wireless LAN is an effective method to communicate by sharing existing WiFi network at low, or no-cost. This increases the profit margin for any company substantially owing to which industries are now showing great interest in the sector. The market is buzzing with the prospect of voice over wireless LAN integration due to which an 11.65% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023) for the Voice Over Wireless LAN Market is quite possible. With this kind of growth rate, doubling the market valuation and reaching USD 34.68 billion mark by 2022 seems easily attainable. As per the reports of Market Research Future (MRFR), its ability to provide low-cost WiFi solution efficiently, improved indoor coverage through WiFi, and deft handling of increasing data traffic can take the voice over wireless LAN market forward in coming years.

However, the voice over wireless LAN market may have to ride across a few bumps regarding cost. Its installation procedure and infrastructural setup can incur high cost which can emerge as a set back for the voice over wireless LAN market during the forecast period. But 5G technology integration holds a lot of promise for the market making long-time depression a distant dream..

Key Competitors

Key contributors in the voice over wireless LAN market growth are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), and Dell Inc (U.S.).

Based on solution, the voice over wireless LAN market can be segmented into hardware and services. Hardware is the frontrunner, and can be segmented further into wireless LAN access points, wireless LAN controller, wireless hotspot gateways, voice handsets/IP wireless phones, and others. Services can be further segmented into network planning & design, deployment, upgradation, & implementation, and training, support, & maintenance. Services is the fastest growing segment.

Application-wise, the voice over wireless LAN market can be segmented by unified communication & collaboration, security & emergency alarms, and others. Other includes price marking, shipment tracking, and inventory management. Security & emergency alarms is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

