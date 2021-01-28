Global AI in AviationMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

Increasing demand for automation in various industrial sectors and rapid technological advancement are leading to the development of artificial intelligence technology and widening its application area. According to the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global AI in aviation market is marked to expand strikingly at a CAGR of 46.83% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 1014.81 Mn by the end of the assessment period from USD 113.29 Mn in the year 2017. Rise in demand for process optimization and performance improvement through machine learning along with the utilization of big data in aviation industry are resulting in the remarkable growth of the global AI in aviation market during the forecast period.

Also Read: https://komaltech.weebly.com/blog/ai-in-aviation-market-2018-global-opportunities-growth-factors-and-forecast-by-regions-types-applications-dynamics-development-status-and-outlook-2025-covid-19-analysis

The primary types of technologies that are covered in the report are hardware, software and services. The types of equipment that are assessed in the report on the global AI in aviation market are machine learning, natural language processing, context awareness computing and computer vision.

Also Read: http://markertresearchfuture.over-blog.com/2020/08/ai-in-aviation-market-comprehensive-analysis-business-opportunities-development-strategy-emerging-technologies-global-trends-and-for

Major Key players

Intel Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

IBM Corporation

IRIS Automation

Airbus SE

Boeing

General Electric

Samsung Electronics

Amazon

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/3d-printing-gases-market-covid-19-analysis-global-share-size-opportunities-industry-demand-leaders-growth-factors-by-major-key-vendors-and-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-07

Segmentation:

The global AI in aviation market has been segmented on the basis of type, equipment, technology and application. based on type, the AI in aviation market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment has been sub-segmented into processors, memory and network. The software segment has been sub-segmented into AI platform and AI solution. The services segment has been sub-segmented into integration & development and support & maintenance. Among these, the software segment commands for the maximum share in the global AI in aviation market.

Also Read: https://marketersmedia.com/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-ips-displays-market-size-share-dynamics-growth-rate-size-trend-key-players-and-forecast-2025/88960152

Based on equipment, the AI in aviation market has been segmented into autocollimator, measuring microscope, profile projector, optical digitizers & scanners (ODS), co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) and vision measuring machine (VMM). Among these, the co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) segment command for the largest share in the global AI in aviation market.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-batteries-market-pegged-to-expand-robustly-classification-application-industry-chain-overview-swot-analysis-and-competitive-landscape-to-2022-2020-12-22

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/