Global M2M Communication Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The global M2M communication market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems. M2M communication refers to connecting different machines of the same type other than smartphones, tablets, and wearables with each other. The technology is segmented into wired and wireless. With the advancements in technology, M2M Communication also allows connected vehicle opportunity which offers inter vehicle and intra vehicle in order to improve the driver experience. Strong support of mobile operators and the growing high-speed networks are major factors driving the growth of M2M communication market. Also, increase in cloud based M2M application platforms is one major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing strategic partnerships with system integrators is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of M2M communication market.

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of M2M Communication is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022). Technological advancements and growing demand for public safety networks is boosting the growth of M2M communication market. Also, increasing demand for M2M communication from transportation and healthcare is another major factor driving the market growth

The M2M Communication market is highly competitive due to the increase in implementation of cloud-based technologies and developments in the field of internet of things. On the other hand, lack of standardization and continued uncertainty around 4G LTE are major factors hindering the growth of M2M communication market. Also, getting consumers to pay more for enhanced connectivity and need for integrated M2M solutions are other factors that may hamper the growth M2M communications market.

Major Key players

Aeris communication. Inc. (U.S.)

AT&T, Inc. (U.S.)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Telenor Group (Norway)

KORE Wireless Group (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Rogers Communications Canada, Inc. (Canada)

Singtel Group (Singapore)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Vodafone Group plc. (UK)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.)

Sprint Corporation (U.S.)

Telefonica, S.A. (Spain)

China Mobile Ltd. (China)

Segmentation:

The M2M communication market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises of Wired, Wireless and Hybrid

Segmentation by Component: Comprises of Wi-Fi, Sensors, RFID, and Software among others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Utilities, and Home Automation among others

