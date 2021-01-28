Global Optical CommunicationsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The global optical communications market is presumed to garner USD 24 billion and expand at 9 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increasing demand for next generation of high bandwidth data center, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Optical communication refers to the process of sending information at a distance by using light as a carrier. The system comprises a channel, a modulator or transmitter, and a receiver or a photo-detector. The commonly used channel for optical communication is optical fibers which carry optical information to the destination.

With the rising demand for next generation of high communication network and bandwidth data center, the global optical communication market is likely to propel during the assessment period. Advanced optical solution serves commercial markets including semiconductor, ophthalmic, medical, astronomy, and others. For instance, advanced optics are utilized in a number of products so that it reaches the medical optics market from optical fiber to full detection systems. Innovation in data transmission and communication at long-distance and high-speed is appealing the market growth. Moreover, increasing need for reliable and faster communication network, growing adoption of cloud-based services, and growing data centers are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Major Key players

Telefonica, AT&T Inc. (U.S)

Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore)

Hetzner Online GmbH (Germany)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Maxim Integrated (U.S)

Telstra Corporation Ltd. (Australia)

S.A (Spain)

Orange (France)

Verizon Communications (US)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. (South Africa)

Segmentation:

The global optical communications market has been segmented on the basis of technology, component, end-users, applications, and region.

By mode of components, the global market for optical communication has been segmented into optical transceivers, optical switches, optical fibers, optical splitters, optical amplifiers, optical circulators, and others. Among these, the optical fibers segment is further sub-segmented into single-mode and multimode optical fiber.

By mode of technology, the global market for optical communication has been segmented into fiber channel, synchronous optical networking, wavelength-division multiplexing, and others.

By mode of application, the global market for optical communication has been segmented into telecom, enterprise, data center, and others.

