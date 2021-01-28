General Surgical Devices Market Growth Rate Research Report, Historical Analysis by Future Forecast 2023

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

General Surgical Devices Market Overview

General surgical devices are surgical instruments that are used in the surgical procedure. These comprises dissecting instruments such as scalpels, scissors, saws, and other grasping or holding instruments. Favorable reimbursement policies along with the increasing demand for technologically advanced surgical devices are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the global general surgery devices market in this region. Moreover, the stringent regulatory processes for medical devices in the U.S. is a major restraining factor for the general surgical devices market.

Geographically, the global General Surgery Devices Market consists of regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa with the Americas leading the market globally.

The Americas acquires a majority of the market share of the global general surgery devices market owing to the rising occurrence of accidents and the growing geriatric population along with the rising preference for robotic-assisted surgical devices. For instance, in September 2015, the ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (SOFAR S.p.A) was acquired by TransEnterix. This acquisition will expand the product portfolio in the robotic systems vertical.

Key Players:

Some of key the players in the global general surgery devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), Conmed Corporation (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.S.), 3M Healthcare (U.S.), CareFusion Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Cadence Inc. (U.S.), Maquet Holding B.V. & CO. KG. (Germany), Olympus Corporations (U.S.), Grifols (Spain), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), SOFINA s.a (Biomérieux) (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.), TransEnterix Surgical (U.S.), Meere Company (U.S.), Titan Medical (Canada), Verb Surgical (U.S.), Virtual Incision Corporation (U.S.), and others.

General Surgical Devices Market Segmentation:

The Americas general surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the global general surgery devices market can be segmented into disposable surgical supplies, open surgery instrument, energy-based and powered instruments, minimally invasive surgery instruments, medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery devices, and others.

The disposable surgical supplies are segmented into surgical non-woven, examination and surgical gloves, general surgery procedural kits, needles and syringes, venous access catheters, and others.

The surgical non-woven segment is further divided into disposable surgical masks, surgical drapes, surgical caps, surgical gowns, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The open surgery instrument is segmented into retractors, dilators, and catheters. The energy-based and powered instruments are segmented into powered staplers and drill systems. The minimally invasive surgery instruments are divided into laparoscope and organ retractor. The medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery devices are divided into adhesion prevention products and others.

On the basis of product, the global general surgery devices market can be segmented into handheld devices, laparoscopic devices, electro surgical devices, wound closure devices, trocars and access devices, and others.

On the basis of application, the global general surgery devices market can be segmented into orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ophthalmology, wound care, audiology, thoracic surgery, urology and gynecology surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global general surgery devices market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, research centers, and others.

The Americas market for general surgery devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.0% during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

